20 guns, 3,000 ammo rounds discovered in dental office, NY cops say. Dentist charged

A woman working at a dental office found her boss with a handgun and it led police to discover his stockpile of illegal guns and 3,000 rounds of ammunition, authorities in New York said.

The dentist who runs the Long Island practice was charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon, according to Nassau County Police.

Paul Carey, 62, was found with 20 guns, including 18 ghost guns, seven firearm silencers, 61 high-capacity magazines as well as the ammunition on Feb. 16 in Massapequa, the department said in a Feb. 18 news release. He was “arrested without incident” and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Ghost guns can be assembled and are untraceable by police since they lack a serial number.

“He’s buying pieces through the mail. He’s putting them together, and making these illegal ghost guns,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said, CBS New York reported.

“He had a machine shop in his basement.”

Initially, a female employee heard Carey call out for her several times on Feb. 16 and she “looked up a staircase to the next floor” to find him with a handgun before she fled the office and called 911, police said in the release.

“While he appeared to be agitated and intoxicated, he went upstairs and his secretary heard him racking a rifle, a shotgun,” Ryder said, WABC reported. “She ran out of the house, called 911. We responded.”

Carey has had prior law enforcement encounters, including in 2016 when he was arrested after firing a weapon in his backyard, according to CBS New York. This led to his pistol license gettingrevoked.

He lives above his dental office and the weapons were located in his basement, police said, according to WABC.

The dentist appeared in court for an arraignment on Feb. 17, the news release said. He was ordered to be held on a $100,000 bond, Patch.com reported.

Carey’s office “specializes in a wide range of dental services” and focuses “on preventative strategies to ensure our patients stay happy and healthy!” according to his business’ Facebook page.

