GagliardiImages / Shutterstock.com

The year 2020 was, in many ways, a home buyer’s dream. Mortgage rates hit all-time lows of below 3%, which triggered two phenomena. First, mortgage applications skyrocketed as early as March, as buyers scrambled to lock in lower rates. However, at the same time, this surge in demand drove home prices higher, making the market attractive to sellers.

Unfortunately, all of this occurred during a global pandemic, which made the housing recovery uneven. In some markets, prices shot higher, making it easy for sellers to unload their homes. However, other markets suffered greatly, due to a combination of business closures, population flight, evictions and/or high levels of unemployment.

Exclusive: Americans’ Savings Drop to Lowest Point in Years

To help locate housing markets that may be in distress, GOBankingRates analyzed the 95 largest metropolitan housing markets according to Zillow’s Housing Data and found the 20 hardest places to sell a home. Primary factors considered were the difference between list and sale prices, average price cut and average number of days on Zillow.

Find Out: 30 Ways To Upgrade Your Home Without Blowing Your Budget

The resulting list of 20 cities is ranked in reverse order, with the most difficult city in which to sell a home listed last. Depending on your point of view, these cities could represent opportunities for buyers, as sellers that have a tough time getting their list price are likely to drop it. However, if sellers keep dropping their prices in a market, it can start a downward spiral, meaning your home price could fall below what you paid for it. Talking with a good local agent is a good place to start if you’re looking to buy and want to get the temperature of a certain area.

Here are the cities in which it’s hardest to sell a home.

Last updated: April 5, 2021

Ventura California coastline view

20. Ventura, CA

Median list price in 2020: $910,546

Median sale price in 2020: $657,492

Difference between list price and sale price: $253,054

Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 1,646

Median days on market: 16

Percentage of listings with price cut: 12.73%

Median price cut in 2020: 2.17%

Avoid: 30 Things You Do That Can Mess Up Your Credit Score

Story continues

Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.

19. Hartford, CT

Median list price in 2020: $334,606

Median sale price in 2020: $254,705

Difference between list price and sale price: $79,901

Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 4,042

Median days on market: 19

Percentage of listings with price cut: 13.60%

Median price cut in 2020: 3.11%

Don’t Forget: The 6 Most Important Tax Deductions You Need to Claim

18. Rochester, NY

Median list price in 2020: $230,645

Median sale price in 2020: $162,100

Difference between list price and sale price: $68,545

Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 2,678

Median days on market: 15

Percentage of listings with price cut: 11.22%

Median price cut in 2020: 3.88%

Learn More: How Do Your Stimulus Payments Affect Your Taxes?

Cincinnati Skyline at sunset.

17. Cincinnati, OH

Median list price in 2020: $319,956

Median sale price in 2020: $206,357

Difference between list price and sale price: $113,599

Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 5,773

Median days on market: 7

Percentage of listings with price cut: 16.12%

Median price cut in 2020: 2.89%

Downtown Buffalo skyline along the historic waterfront district.

16. Buffalo, NY

Median list price in 2020: $205,046

Median sale price in 2020: $172,799

Difference between list price and sale price: $32,246

Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 2,480

Median days on market: 17

Percentage of listings with price cut: 11.93%

Median price cut in 2020: 3.94%

View from north Pittsburgh.

15. Pittsburgh, PA

Median list price in 2020: $199,948

Median sale price in 2020: $181,167

Difference between list price and sale price: $18,781

Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 8,035

Median days on market: 19

Percentage of listings with price cut: 14.96%

Median price cut in 2020: 3.33%

Downtown Detroit skyline reflection on the Detroit River.

14. Detroit, MI

Median list price in 2020: $264,055

Median sale price in 2020: $208,492

Difference between list price and sale price: $55,563

Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 14,761

Median days on market: 18

Percentage of listings with price cut: 14.65%

Median price cut in 2020: 3.03%

13. Allentown, PA

Median list price in 2020: $271,042

Median sale price in 2020: $213,426

Difference between list price and sale price: $57,615

Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 2,841

Median days on market: 38

Percentage of listings with price cut: 10.42%

Median price cut in 2020: 3.28%

Dallas skyline

12. Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

Median list price in 2020: $351,506

Median sale price in 2020: $286,034

Difference between list price and sale price: $65,472

Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 30,021

Median days on market: 29

Percentage of listings with price cut: 16.27%

Median price cut in 2020: 1.90%

Sarasota Florida

11. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

Median list price in 2020: $382,331

Median sale price in 2020: $297,403

Difference between list price and sale price: $84,929

Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 6,769

Median days on market: 30

Percentage of listings with price cut: 17.24%

Median price cut in 2020: 2.07%

The December supermoon rises above Cleveland Ohio next to the city tallest building.

10. Cleveland, OH

Median list price in 2020: $194,789

Median sale price in 2020: $169,192

Difference between list price and sale price: $25,598

Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 7,630

Median days on market: 28

Percentage of listings with price cut: 13.31%

Median price cut in 2020: 3.41%

dusk in Akron, Ohio.

9. Akron, OH

Median list price in 2020: $171,879

Median sale price in 2020: $160,948

Difference between list price and sale price: $10,931

Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 2,393

Median days on market: 28

Percentage of listings with price cut: 13.94%

Median price cut in 2020: 3.61%

Take a Look: Where People Are Moving During COVID-19: Each State, Ranked

McAllen is the largest city in Hidalgo County, Texas, United States, and the twenty-second most populous city in Texas.

8. McAllen, TX

Median list price in 2020: $216,147

Median sale price in 2020: $166,013

Difference between list price and sale price: $50,134

Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 2,105

Median days on market: 54

Percentage of listings with price cut: 9.82%

Median price cut in 2020: 3.03%

7. Fort Myers, FL

Median list price in 2020: $352,852

Median sale price in 2020: $254,327

Difference between list price and sale price: $98,525

Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 6,812

Median days on market: 42

Percentage of listings with price cut: 16.15%

Median price cut in 2020: 2.03%

Houston, Texas, USA downtown city skyline and park at dawn.

6. Houston, TX

Median list price in 2020: $329,958

Median sale price in 2020: $256,304

Difference between list price and sale price: $73,654

Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 34,016

Median days on market: 24

Percentage of listings with price cut: 17.41%

Median price cut in 2020: 2.26%

Miami Beach, Florida, USA - April 25, 2016: View along Ocean Drive along South Beach Miami in the historic Art Deco District with hotels, restaurant, people and classic car visible.

5. Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Median list price in 2020: $476,379

Median sale price in 2020: $356,243

Difference between list price and sale price: $120,136

Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 26,596

Median days on market: 37

Percentage of listings with price cut: 12.86%

Median price cut in 2020: 2.38%

Los Angeles California

4. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Median list price in 2020: $1,021,431

Median sale price in 2020: $720,933

Difference between list price and sale price: $300,498

Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 19,469

Median days on market: 16

Percentage of listings with price cut: 11.58%

Median price cut in 2020: 2.50%

Evening Traffic on Michigan Avenue at the Chicago River.

3. Chicago, IL

Median list price in 2020: $349,655

Median sale price in 2020: $260,057

Difference between list price and sale price: $89,597

Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 31,570

Median days on market: 24

Percentage of listings with price cut: 18.97%

Median price cut in 2020: 2.26%

Find Out: Key Signs You Should Sell Your Home When You Retire

Connecticut-Stamford

2. Stamford, CT

Median list price in 2020: $806,333

Median sale price in 2020: $486,629

Difference between list price and sale price: $319,704

Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 4,631

Median days on market: 31

Percentage of listings with price cut: 11.04%

Median price cut in 2020: 3.20%

Upper West Side buildings and Central Park in Fall.

1. New York, NY

Median list price in 2020: $605,591

Median sale price in 2020: $452,742

Difference between list price and sale price: $152,849

Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 53,853

Median days on market: 45

Percentage of listings with price cut: 10.53%

Median price cut in 2020: 3.01%

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the 95 largest metropolitan housing markets for which Zillow provides complete data to find the 20 hardest places to sell a home. GOBankingRates first found the 2020 average median list price and 2020 average median sale price for homes in each metropolitan area by averaging Zillow’s monthly estimates of each figure for January through November 2020. Then, GOBankingRates calculated the (1) typical difference between the list and sale price for homes in each area in 2020.

GOBankingRates then similarly analyzed Zillow’s monthly estimates of other housing market metrics to find each metro area’s (2) average housing market inventory in 2020, (3) 2020 average median number of days homes spent on the market, (4) 2020 average share of listings that took a price cut while on the market, and (5) 2020 average median price cut taken by homes on the market, measured as a percent of the prior list price. All cities were then scored against each other and ranked, with a larger difference between list and sale prices, larger housing market inventory, greater typical number of days spent on the market, greater share of listings taking a price cut, and larger price cuts taken indicating places where it is more difficult to sell a home. Zillow’s smoothed estimates for single family residences were used for all metrics. In the calculation of final scores, factor (2) was weighted half as heavily as all other factors. All data was compiled on and up to date as of Jan. 7, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 20 Hardest Places To Sell a Home