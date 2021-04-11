The 20 Hardest Places To Sell a Home

John Csiszar
·9 min read
GagliardiImages / Shutterstock.com
GagliardiImages / Shutterstock.com

The year 2020 was, in many ways, a home buyer’s dream. Mortgage rates hit all-time lows of below 3%, which triggered two phenomena. First, mortgage applications skyrocketed as early as March, as buyers scrambled to lock in lower rates. However, at the same time, this surge in demand drove home prices higher, making the market attractive to sellers.

Unfortunately, all of this occurred during a global pandemic, which made the housing recovery uneven. In some markets, prices shot higher, making it easy for sellers to unload their homes. However, other markets suffered greatly, due to a combination of business closures, population flight, evictions and/or high levels of unemployment.

Exclusive: Americans’ Savings Drop to Lowest Point in Years

To help locate housing markets that may be in distress, GOBankingRates analyzed the 95 largest metropolitan housing markets according to Zillow’s Housing Data and found the 20 hardest places to sell a home. Primary factors considered were the difference between list and sale prices, average price cut and average number of days on Zillow.

Find Out: 30 Ways To Upgrade Your Home Without Blowing Your Budget

The resulting list of 20 cities is ranked in reverse order, with the most difficult city in which to sell a home listed last. Depending on your point of view, these cities could represent opportunities for buyers, as sellers that have a tough time getting their list price are likely to drop it. However, if sellers keep dropping their prices in a market, it can start a downward spiral, meaning your home price could fall below what you paid for it. Talking with a good local agent is a good place to start if you’re looking to buy and want to get the temperature of a certain area.

Here are the cities in which it’s hardest to sell a home.

Last updated: April 5, 2021

Ventura California coastline view
Ventura California coastline view

20. Ventura, CA

  • Median list price in 2020: $910,546

  • Median sale price in 2020: $657,492

  • Difference between list price and sale price: $253,054

  • Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 1,646

  • Median days on market: 16

  • Percentage of listings with price cut: 12.73%

  • Median price cut in 2020: 2.17%

Avoid: 30 Things You Do That Can Mess Up Your Credit Score

Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.
Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.

19. Hartford, CT

  • Median list price in 2020: $334,606

  • Median sale price in 2020: $254,705

  • Difference between list price and sale price: $79,901

  • Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 4,042

  • Median days on market: 19

  • Percentage of listings with price cut: 13.60%

  • Median price cut in 2020: 3.11%

Don’t Forget: The 6 Most Important Tax Deductions You Need to Claim

18. Rochester, NY

  • Median list price in 2020: $230,645

  • Median sale price in 2020: $162,100

  • Difference between list price and sale price: $68,545

  • Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 2,678

  • Median days on market: 15

  • Percentage of listings with price cut: 11.22%

  • Median price cut in 2020: 3.88%

Learn More: How Do Your Stimulus Payments Affect Your Taxes?

Cincinnati Skyline at sunset.
Cincinnati Skyline at sunset.

17. Cincinnati, OH

  • Median list price in 2020: $319,956

  • Median sale price in 2020: $206,357

  • Difference between list price and sale price: $113,599

  • Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 5,773

  • Median days on market: 7

  • Percentage of listings with price cut: 16.12%

  • Median price cut in 2020: 2.89%

Downtown Buffalo skyline along the historic waterfront district.
Downtown Buffalo skyline along the historic waterfront district.

16. Buffalo, NY

  • Median list price in 2020: $205,046

  • Median sale price in 2020: $172,799

  • Difference between list price and sale price: $32,246

  • Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 2,480

  • Median days on market: 17

  • Percentage of listings with price cut: 11.93%

  • Median price cut in 2020: 3.94%

View from north Pittsburgh.
View from north Pittsburgh.

15. Pittsburgh, PA

  • Median list price in 2020: $199,948

  • Median sale price in 2020: $181,167

  • Difference between list price and sale price: $18,781

  • Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 8,035

  • Median days on market: 19

  • Percentage of listings with price cut: 14.96%

  • Median price cut in 2020: 3.33%

Downtown Detroit skyline reflection on the Detroit River.
Downtown Detroit skyline reflection on the Detroit River.

14. Detroit, MI

  • Median list price in 2020: $264,055

  • Median sale price in 2020: $208,492

  • Difference between list price and sale price: $55,563

  • Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 14,761

  • Median days on market: 18

  • Percentage of listings with price cut: 14.65%

  • Median price cut in 2020: 3.03%

13. Allentown, PA

  • Median list price in 2020: $271,042

  • Median sale price in 2020: $213,426

  • Difference between list price and sale price: $57,615

  • Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 2,841

  • Median days on market: 38

  • Percentage of listings with price cut: 10.42%

  • Median price cut in 2020: 3.28%

Dallas skyline
Dallas skyline

12. Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

  • Median list price in 2020: $351,506

  • Median sale price in 2020: $286,034

  • Difference between list price and sale price: $65,472

  • Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 30,021

  • Median days on market: 29

  • Percentage of listings with price cut: 16.27%

  • Median price cut in 2020: 1.90%

Sarasota Florida
Sarasota Florida

11. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

  • Median list price in 2020: $382,331

  • Median sale price in 2020: $297,403

  • Difference between list price and sale price: $84,929

  • Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 6,769

  • Median days on market: 30

  • Percentage of listings with price cut: 17.24%

  • Median price cut in 2020: 2.07%

The December supermoon rises above Cleveland Ohio next to the city tallest building.
The December supermoon rises above Cleveland Ohio next to the city tallest building.

10. Cleveland, OH

  • Median list price in 2020: $194,789

  • Median sale price in 2020: $169,192

  • Difference between list price and sale price: $25,598

  • Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 7,630

  • Median days on market: 28

  • Percentage of listings with price cut: 13.31%

  • Median price cut in 2020: 3.41%

dusk in Akron, Ohio.
dusk in Akron, Ohio.

9. Akron, OH

  • Median list price in 2020: $171,879

  • Median sale price in 2020: $160,948

  • Difference between list price and sale price: $10,931

  • Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 2,393

  • Median days on market: 28

  • Percentage of listings with price cut: 13.94%

  • Median price cut in 2020: 3.61%

Take a Look: Where People Are Moving During COVID-19: Each State, Ranked

McAllen is the largest city in Hidalgo County, Texas, United States, and the twenty-second most populous city in Texas.
McAllen is the largest city in Hidalgo County, Texas, United States, and the twenty-second most populous city in Texas.

8. McAllen, TX

  • Median list price in 2020: $216,147

  • Median sale price in 2020: $166,013

  • Difference between list price and sale price: $50,134

  • Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 2,105

  • Median days on market: 54

  • Percentage of listings with price cut: 9.82%

  • Median price cut in 2020: 3.03%

7. Fort Myers, FL

  • Median list price in 2020: $352,852

  • Median sale price in 2020: $254,327

  • Difference between list price and sale price: $98,525

  • Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 6,812

  • Median days on market: 42

  • Percentage of listings with price cut: 16.15%

  • Median price cut in 2020: 2.03%

Houston, Texas, USA downtown city skyline and park at dawn.
Houston, Texas, USA downtown city skyline and park at dawn.

6. Houston, TX

  • Median list price in 2020: $329,958

  • Median sale price in 2020: $256,304

  • Difference between list price and sale price: $73,654

  • Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 34,016

  • Median days on market: 24

  • Percentage of listings with price cut: 17.41%

  • Median price cut in 2020: 2.26%

Miami Beach, Florida, USA - April 25, 2016: View along Ocean Drive along South Beach Miami in the historic Art Deco District with hotels, restaurant, people and classic car visible.
Miami Beach, Florida, USA - April 25, 2016: View along Ocean Drive along South Beach Miami in the historic Art Deco District with hotels, restaurant, people and classic car visible.

5. Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Florida

  • Median list price in 2020: $476,379

  • Median sale price in 2020: $356,243

  • Difference between list price and sale price: $120,136

  • Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 26,596

  • Median days on market: 37

  • Percentage of listings with price cut: 12.86%

  • Median price cut in 2020: 2.38%

Los Angeles California
Los Angeles California

4. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

  • Median list price in 2020: $1,021,431

  • Median sale price in 2020: $720,933

  • Difference between list price and sale price: $300,498

  • Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 19,469

  • Median days on market: 16

  • Percentage of listings with price cut: 11.58%

  • Median price cut in 2020: 2.50%

Evening Traffic on Michigan Avenue at the Chicago River.
Evening Traffic on Michigan Avenue at the Chicago River.

3. Chicago, IL

  • Median list price in 2020: $349,655

  • Median sale price in 2020: $260,057

  • Difference between list price and sale price: $89,597

  • Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 31,570

  • Median days on market: 24

  • Percentage of listings with price cut: 18.97%

  • Median price cut in 2020: 2.26%

Find Out: Key Signs You Should Sell Your Home When You Retire

Connecticut-Stamford
Connecticut-Stamford

2. Stamford, CT

  • Median list price in 2020: $806,333

  • Median sale price in 2020: $486,629

  • Difference between list price and sale price: $319,704

  • Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 4,631

  • Median days on market: 31

  • Percentage of listings with price cut: 11.04%

  • Median price cut in 2020: 3.20%

Upper West Side buildings and Central Park in Fall.
Upper West Side buildings and Central Park in Fall.

1. New York, NY

  • Median list price in 2020: $605,591

  • Median sale price in 2020: $452,742

  • Difference between list price and sale price: $152,849

  • Average number of homes on the market in 2020: 53,853

  • Median days on market: 45

  • Percentage of listings with price cut: 10.53%

  • Median price cut in 2020: 3.01%

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the 95 largest metropolitan housing markets for which Zillow provides complete data to find the 20 hardest places to sell a home. GOBankingRates first found the 2020 average median list price and 2020 average median sale price for homes in each metropolitan area by averaging Zillow’s monthly estimates of each figure for January through November 2020. Then, GOBankingRates calculated the (1) typical difference between the list and sale price for homes in each area in 2020.

GOBankingRates then similarly analyzed Zillow’s monthly estimates of other housing market metrics to find each metro area’s (2) average housing market inventory in 2020, (3) 2020 average median number of days homes spent on the market, (4) 2020 average share of listings that took a price cut while on the market, and (5) 2020 average median price cut taken by homes on the market, measured as a percent of the prior list price. All cities were then scored against each other and ranked, with a larger difference between list and sale prices, larger housing market inventory, greater typical number of days spent on the market, greater share of listings taking a price cut, and larger price cuts taken indicating places where it is more difficult to sell a home. Zillow’s smoothed estimates for single family residences were used for all metrics. In the calculation of final scores, factor (2) was weighted half as heavily as all other factors. All data was compiled on and up to date as of Jan. 7, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 20 Hardest Places To Sell a Home

Recommended Stories

  • Celebrities Who Love Mopars

    Mopars aren’t just for everyday enthusiasts.

  • Got $1,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy in April

    The stock market has been a bit unpredictable since the beginning of this year. Brian Withers (Clover Health): Clover Health is one of the recent SPACs (special purpose acquisition company) to be spun off as its own public company.

  • This seems like a really good reason to buy iPhones instead of Samsung phones

    In the early days of the smartphone era, it was easy to argue that the iPhone was a superior device to anything Samsung was bringing to the table. Practically speaking -- which is to say if we put aside the abstract notion of how "open" a device should be -- the iPhone consistently offered up a better user experience than Samsung's Galaxy models. In fact, the iPhone was so ahead of the curve that Samsung had no qualms about openly copying a myriad of features from Apple, from icon design down to the look and feel of the device itself. Fast forward to 2021 and the smartphone market is markedly different than it was even five years ago. These days, the chasm between the iPhone and premium Galaxy handsets is smaller than it's ever been. What's more, it's not uncommon these days for Samsung to roll out new features only to see Apple implement them later on down the line. In short, if you're looking for a top-tier smartphone, you really can't go wrong picking between the iPhone or one of Samsung's flagships. A strict comparison of features, however, only tells one part of the story. You see, one of the ongoing advantages Apple's iPhone has long maintained over its Android rivals is that it maintains its value for far longer. Put differently, you can make a lot more money selling or trading in your old iPhone than you can from doing the same with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. To this point, recent data from SellSell clearly shows that Apple's iPhone 12 lineup retains its value significantly more than Samsung's Galaxy S21 lineup. Specifically, the site found that while the iPhone 12 lineup lost approximately 18.1-33.7% of its value since launching in late 2020, Samsung's Galaxy S21 series "has seen shocking depreciation of between 44.8-57.1% since launch in January 2021." Bizarrely, it's almost like the Galaxy S21 is like a car to the extent that loses a lot of value immediately at the point of purchase. And the fact that the Galaxy S21 was released just a few days before February essentially shows that the S21 lost about 50% of its value in just over two months. When comparing the top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max against the top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, both with maxed-out storage, the iPhone lost 30.7% of its value while the S21 lost 53.3% of its value. Meanwhile, the cheapest iPhone 12 model lost 33.7% of its value since launch while the cheapest Samsung S21 model lost nearly 51% of its value since launch. The study further found: The Galaxy S21+ 5G 128 GB is the best performing of Samsung’s offerings. Not that that will mean much as it has lost a shocking 44.8% (14.9% per month) of its value since launch in January 2021 (three months at the time of writing). The Galaxy S21 5G 256 GB has depreciated in value by a startling 57.1% (at a rate of 19% per month) despite only being on the market for three months. If resale value is an important consideration in your smartphone purchase decision, you'll definitely want to pick up an iPhone over the best Samsung has to offer.

  • Dangerous storms tearing through the South

    The forecast for millions of people includes the possibility for damaging wind, hail and tornadoes.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Tech Stocks to Buy in April

    Three Fool.com contributors think IBM (NYSE: IBM), Magic Software (NASDAQ: MGIC), and Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) are high-yield stocks worth a look right now. The company purchased cloud-computing company Red Hat back in 2019 to supercharge its efforts in this fast-growing arena, laying the foundation for a return to growth and making IBM a leader in next-gen computing. New CEO Arvind Krishna announced last autumn that the company will take a big step to unleash IBM cloud's full potential.

  • Severe storms in the South expected through weekend

    Dangerous thunderstorms, damaging winds, large hail and possible tornado warnings are in effect from Texas to Mississippi.

  • U.S. Senate panel's consideration of China bill now set for April 21

    The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will consider sweeping legislation to counter China's influence on April 21 instead of the planned date of April 14, committee aides said on Friday. Democratic and Republican leaders of the panel announced the "Strategic Competition Act of 2021" on Thursday. It includes a range of diplomatic and strategic initiatives to counteract Beijing, reflecting hard-line sentiment on dealings with China members of both political parties.

  • Race at Martinsville postponed for rain. NASCAR will try again Sunday

    The Cup Series completed 42 laps after a long rain delay and before the skies opened up again Saturday night.

  • A looming shortage of bacon and hot dogs could leave big cookout plans up in smoke for July Fourth when most Americans are vaccinated

    The supply-chain squeeze likely won't improve in time for summer, said ArrowStream's Isaac Olvera.

  • Renewed rivalries, life lessons and more: Scenes from City Section football's return

    The twice-delayed football season is in full swing with the return of LAUSD teams in the City Section. Here's a glimpse into some Friday night scenes.

  • Angels wait out long rain delay and long review, then are crushed by Blue Jays

    The Angels waited out a rain delay that pushed back the first pitch by more than 2½ hours and then were crushed 15-1 by the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

  • Vanessa Nygaard to become WNBA assistant coach

    Windward girls' basketball coach Vanessa Nygaard will join the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces as an assistant coach.

  • Elk Grove is paying its homeless residents to clean their encampment sites

    A pilot project in Elk Grove is paying homeless residents to tidy up their living areas, and it's changing the culture of the city. The idea stemmed from a conversation with one of the city's police sergeants, said Sarah Bontrager, the housing and public services manager for Elk Grove. See more above.

  • House, Senate override Hogan's vetoes on police reform bills

    Determined action came at the end of the week from lawmakers in Annapolis after Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed police reform bills. The Republican governor vetoed legislation Friday that includes the core components of a series of police reform bills. ﻿The legislation, nearly a year in the making, is in response to the Minneapolis police in-custody death of George Floyd and the protests of thousands of people demanding more police accountability and transparency.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Two-night ceremony announces first winners

    The ceremony is split over two days for the first time, with more winners to be revealed on Sunday.

  • Ex-employee tampered with Kansas water plant, feds say, a sign of online vulnerability

    Two months after his last day of work at the utility, he used his cellphone to shut down the cleaning system, an indictment says.

  • Matt Gaetz thought he could 'do what he wanted' with women's nudes, a colleague said. That's not how it works.

    When Florida passed a bill that would ban nonconsensual pornography, only two lawmakers voted against it. One of them was Rep. Matt Gaetz.

  • Ever Given ship forbidden to leave the Suez Canal until its owners pay up to $1 billion in compensation for the chaos it caused

    The Japanese-owned container ship might have been freed from the banks of the Suez Canal but is now embroiled in a row over compensation.

  • Trump spent several minutes insulting 'dumb son of a b---h' Mitch McConnell during a rambling speech to GOP donors at Mar-a-Lago, say reports

    Former President Donald Trump took aim at Senate Minority Leader for his lack of support during his February impeachment trial, Politico reported.

  • A Boston patrol cop allegedly abused a 12-year-old in 1995. Last year the victim reported that his daughter was abused by the same cop, who kept his badge despite an investigation finding he likely committed the crime.

    A father reported that Patrick M. Rose Sr. assaulted his daughter between the ages of 7 to 12. In 1995, he also reported Rose for assault.