The housing market has done surprising things over the pandemic. When the economy took an especially tough hit, in 2020, the housing market did not follow suit. Mortgage rates hit all-time lows of below 3%, and buyers scrambled to lock in lower rates. This surge in demand drove home prices higher, making the market attractive to sellers.

This hot housing market hasn't slowed much by 2022, either, but that may be about to change. According to Yahoo, though March of 2022 was perhaps peak home sales, 12% of homes experienced reduced prices. The likely cause of this is rising interest rates, no longer so low, reaching 5.27% by May 5 -- which is actually the highest rate since the early 2000s.

To help locate housing markets that may be in distress, GOBankingRates analyzed the 95 largest metropolitan housing markets according to Zillow's Housing Data and found the 20 hardest places to sell a home. Primary factors considered were the difference between list and sale prices, average price cut and average number of days on Zillow.

The resulting list of 20 cities is ranked in reverse order, with the most difficult city in which to sell a home listed last. Depending on your point of view, these cities could represent opportunities for buyers, as sellers that have a tough time getting their list price are likely to drop it. However, if sellers keep dropping their prices in a market, it can start a downward spiral, meaning your home price could fall below what you paid for it. Talking with a good local agent is a good place to start if you're looking to buy and want to get the temperature of a certain area.

Here are the cities in which it's hardest to sell a home.

20. Baltimore, Maryland

Median list price in 2022: $334,389

Median sale price in 2022: $324,833

Difference between list price and sale price: -$9,556

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 6,023

Median days on market: 9

Percentage of listings with price cut: 11.96%

Median price cut in 2022: 3.16%

19. New Orleans, Louisiana

Median list price in 2022: $339,975

Median sale price in 2022: $257,278

Difference between list price and sale price: -$82,697

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 1,780

Median days on market: 8

Percentage of listings with price cut: 12.42%

Median price cut in 2022: 3.12%

18. Hartford, Connecticut

Median list price in 2022: $368,834

Median sale price in 2022: $290,445

Difference between list price and sale price: -$78,389

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 1,585

Median days on market: 13

Percentage of listings with price cut: 8.80%

Median price cut in 2022: 4.01%

17. Syracuse, New York

Median list price in 2022: $172,411

Median sale price in 2022: $170,695

Difference between list price and sale price: -$1,716

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 986

Median days on market: 12

Percentage of listings with price cut: 9.24%

Median price cut in 2022: 4.57%

16. Fort Myers, Florida

Median list price in 2022: $485,828

Median sale price in 2022: $302,000

Difference between list price and sale price: -$183,828

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 3,316

Median days on market: 10

Percentage of listings with price cut: 10.47%

Median price cut in 2022: 3.07%

15. Houston, Texas

Median list price in 2022: $379,358

Median sale price in 2022: $321,256

Difference between list price and sale price: -$58,102

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 21,658

Median days on market: 13

Percentage of listings with price cut: 11%

Median price cut in 2022: 2.33%

14. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Median list price in 2022: $318,333

Median sale price in 2022: $290,666

Difference between list price and sale price: -$27,667

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 13,582

Median days on market: 12

Percentage of listings with price cut: 11.44%

Median price cut in 2022: 3.17%

13. Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Median list price in 2022: $615,656

Median sale price in 2022: $459,889

Difference between list price and sale price: -$155,778

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 12,162

Median days on market: 16

Percentage of listings with price cut: 8.09%

Median price cut in 2022: 3.17%

12. Toledo, Ohio

Median list price in 2022: $149,678

Median sale price in 2022: $144,939

Difference between list price and sale price: -$4,739

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 1,135

Median days on market: 16

Percentage of listings with price cut: 9.40%

Median price cut in 2022: 4.55%

11. Detroit, Michigan

Median list price in 2022: $208,289

Median sale price in 2022: $228,944

Difference between list price and sale price: $20,655

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 9,162

Median days on market: 10

Percentage of listings with price cut: 11.69%

Median price cut in 2022: 3.99%

10. Cleveland, Ohio

Median list price in 2022: $108,689

Median sale price in 2022: $187,094

Difference between list price and sale price: $6,406

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 3,966

Median days on market: 11

Percentage of listings with price cut: 11.73%

Median price cut in 2022: 4.15%

9. New Haven, Connecticut

Median list price in 2022: $372,645

Median sale price in 2022: $302,889

Difference between list price and sale price: -$69,756

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 1,172

Median days on market: 19

Percentage of listings with price cut: 8.58%

Median price cut in 2022: 4.10%

8. Akron, Ohio

Median list price in 2022: $169,978

Median sale price in 2022: $168,889

Difference between list price and sale price: -$1,089

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 1,340

Median days on market: 10

Percentage of listings with price cut: 10.79%

Median price cut in 2022: 4.78%

7. Albany, New York

Median list price in 2022: $265,778

Median sale price in 2022: $224,589

Difference between list price and sale price: -$41,189

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 1,145

Median days on market: 14

Percentage of listings with price cut: 10.36%

Median price cut in 2022: 4.43%

6. McAllen, Texas

Median list price in 2022: $259,889

Median sale price in 2022: $199,722

Difference between list price and sale price: -$60,166

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 1,395

Median days on market: 32

Percentage of listings with price cut: 9.49%

Median price cut in 2022: 3.39%

5. Chicago, Illinois

Median list price in 2022: $323,666

Median sale price in 2022: $284,667

Difference between list price and sale price: -$38,999

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 23,730

Median days on market: 18

Percentage of listings with price cut: 12.10%

Median price cut in 2022: 2.72%

4. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Median list price in 2022: $191,689

Median sale price in 2022: $222,222

Difference between list price and sale price: 30,534

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 2,427

Median days on market: 34

Percentage of listings with price cut: 9.53%

Median price cut in 2022: 4.01%

3. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Median list price in 2022: $200,522

Median sale price in 2022: $200,322

Difference between list price and sale price: -$200

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 4,926

Median days on market: 23

Percentage of listings with price cut: 12.54%

Median price cut in 2022: 4.06%

2. Stamford, Connecticut

Median list price in 2022: $962,422

Median sale price in 2022: $564,000

Difference between list price and sale price: -$398,422

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 1,558

Median days on market: 31

Percentage of listings with price cut: 6.98%

Median price cut in 2022: 3.48%

1. New York, New York

Median list price in 2022: $657,400

Median sale price in 2022: $547,766

Difference between list price and sale price: -$109,634

Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 26,119

Median days on market: 37

Percentage of listings with price cut: 6.60%

Median price cut in 2022: 3.56%

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the 90 largest metropolitan housing markets for which Zillow provides complete data to find the 20 hardest places to sell a home. GOBankingRates first found the 2022 average median list price and 2022 average median sale price for homes in each metropolitan area by averaging Zillow's monthly estimates of each figure for January through March 2022. Then, GOBankingRates calculated the (1) typical difference between the list and sale price for homes in each area in 2022. GOBankingRates then similarly analyzed Zillow's monthly estimates of other housing market metrics to find each metro area's (2) average housing market inventory in 2022, (3) 2022 average median number of days homes spent on the market, (4) 2022 average share of listings that took a price cut while on the market and (5) 2022 average median price cut taken by homes on the market, measured as a percent of the prior list price. All cities were then scored against each other and ranked, with a larger difference between list and sale prices, larger housing market inventory, greater typical number of days spent on the market, greater share of listings taking a price cut, and larger price cuts taken indicating places where it is more difficult to sell a home. Zillow's smoothed estimates for single family residences were used for all metrics. In the calculation of final scores, factor (2) was weighted half as heavily as all other factors. All data was compiled on and up to date as of May 11, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 20 Hardest Places To Sell a Home