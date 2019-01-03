This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $150K

How does a job earning more than $150,000 a year sound? The first step to pursuing a six-figure career is identifying which careers have that earning potential — even if they don’t start at that pay, according to Cheryl Palmer, a certified career coach and owner of Call to Career. “If the potential is there to make six figures, then you can put this career on your list and then decide out of all the careers that have this type of earning potential which one(s) you are most interested.”

1. Anesthesiologist

Average pay: At least $208,000

An anesthesiologist is a doctor who administers drugs to ease patients into unconsciousness before surgery or reduce pain for other medical procedures.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) lists anesthesiologist as the highest-paid occupation in its database of medical professionals. The Medical Group Management Association reports $453,687 as the average salary for anesthesiologists.

To pursue this career, you’ll have to complete four years at the undergraduate level following a pre-med course of study, then four more years of medical school. There are also several more years of residency, possibly followed by a fellowship for another year, according to the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

2. Nurse Anesthetist

Average salary: $160,270

For fewer years in school but still phenomenal pay, you can opt to be a nurse anesthetist, who provides anesthesia care and oversees patient recovery from anesthesia. The BLS reports a higher than average growth outlook at 16 percent.

It takes at least approximately eight calendar years of education and experience to prepare for a career as a nurse anesthetist, according to the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists. Requirements include a bachelor’s degree in nursing, registered nurse licensure, at least one year of acute-care experience in an emergency room or intensive care unit, plus completing an accredited nurse anesthesia program and passing the national certification exam.

3. Surgeon

Average salary: At least $208,000

Surgeons can be paid exceptionally well for their specialty. In fact, the Medical Group Management Association found those who specialize in general surgery make an astounding $409,665 on average. Looking for a job should be rather easy. Employment for surgeons is expected to grow 14 percent from 2016 to 2026 — a much faster rate than the average for all jobs, according to the BLS.

Before you can enjoy the luxuries this high-paying career can provide, you’ll first undergo rigorous training. Surgeons must complete four years of college, four years of medical school and then three to seven years in internship and residency programs, depending on their specialty.

4. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

Average salary: At least $208,000

The BLS lists oral and maxillofacial surgery as one of the highest-paying occupations. These professionals provide reconstructive mouth, jaw, neck and dental surgery and treatment. The top 10 percent of earners make approximately $400,000 a year, according to Payscale.

After completing a bachelor’s degree, there are four years of dental school and an oral residency program that can range from four to six years. The six-year route involves a medical degree, according to the American Student Dental Association.

5. General Dentist

Average salary: $159,770

A promising job future and exceptional pay, including being one of the highest paid in 2017, make dentistry a hot field to pursue. Dentists keep teeth looking their best by treating tooth decay, cavities, gum problems and more. The demand for dentists is growing, particularly with more studies showing the link between proper dental care and overall health. In fact, job openings are expected to be plentiful, with a 19 percent growth by 2026, according to the BLS.

It takes time and commitment to pursue this hot career, however. After college, you have to attend dental school and pass state licensing exams. Dentists in specialized fields must take part in a residency program.