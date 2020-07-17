20 House races just moved toward the Democrats, Cook Political Report predicts

President Trump's dismal polling numbers are having down-ballot consequences.

Multiple national polls over the past days and weeks have given former Vice President Joe Biden a double-digit advantage over Trump this fall. The Cook Political Report says those results "are seriously jeopardizing down-ballot GOP fortunes," leading it to move 20 House races toward Democratic candidates in its largest one-way shift in a long time.









New at @CookPolitical: House rating changes in 20 districts, all towards Democrats. I can’t recall the last time we moved so many races at once, let alone in the same direction. pic.twitter.com/Bb9UCO1Jm7 — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) July 17, 2020

That doesn't mean Democrats are favored to win all of those races. Cook's prediction softens the chances of a dominant victory in several formerly hard-right districts, while all but guarantees a Democratic victory in others. Four races where a Republican incumbent was favored to hold their seat meanwhile moved into toss-up territory, including Democrat Wendy Davis' challenge to Rep. Chip Roy (R) outside San Antonio, Texas.

Republicans need to win 18 seats to regain their majority in the House, but with this latest shift, it looks less and less possible.

