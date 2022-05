Reuters Videos

STORY: The plant In the southern Ukrainian port is the last bastion of Ukrainian defenders in a city almost completely controlled by Russia after a siege of more than two months.Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Friday said negotiations with Russia on getting defenders out of Azovstal plant were "very difficult" but did not give details.A large column of Russian forces and pro-Russian separatists was seen driving from Mariupol towards Donetsk.