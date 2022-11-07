At 20 inches tall, Pumuckel the pony is vying for the title of world's smallest horse

Shetland pony Pumuckel stands between the hooves of gelding Ron-Sheer Oct. 6, 2022, in North Rhine-Westphalia, Breckerfeld, Germany. The three-year-old animal with a shoulder height of roughly 20 inches has been trained as a therapy horse and delights children and senior citizens. Weidemann, a riding instructor, wants to have her horse entered in the Guinness Book of Records.

An art therapy Shetland pony named Pumuckel who visits German kindergarteners and retirement homes is poised to break the Guinness World Record as the world’s smallest pony, owner Carola Weidemann told Reuters.

Pumuckel is a "cuddly" three-year-old pony who lives in western Germany, the outlet reported. He hovers on sturdy hooves measuring about 20 inches tall and is an absolute "darling," Weidemann said.

Although the current record-holder Bombel – a mini Appaloosa horse born with dwarfism – is about 2 inches taller than Pumuckel, Guinness World Record told Weidemann in an email that ponies under age four are ineligible eligible for the title. So, Weidemann will try again next year, she said via the outlet.

Bask in the glory of Pumuckel, a hopeful champion for all the short kings and queens of the horse kingdom:

The small Shetland Pony Pumuckel stands in its enclosure at the farm of their owner Carola Weidemann in Breckerfeld, western Germany on October 21, 2022.

The small Shetland Pony Pumuckel stands in the car of owner Carola Weidemann before visiting a nursing home in Breckerfeld, western Germany on October 21, 2022.

Owner Carola Weidemann carries her small Shetland pony Pumuckel out of her car to visit a nursing home in Kierspe on October 21, 2022.

An elderly woman strokes small Shetland pony Pumuckel at a nursing home in Kierspe, western Germany on October 21, 2022.

Elderly people watch the small Shetland pony Pumuckel in a nursing home in Kierspe, western Germany on October 21, 2022.

An elderly man with his walking aid goes for a walk with the small Shetland pony Pumuckel near a nursing home in Kierspe, western Germany on October 21, 2022.

An elderly man holds the small Shetland pony Pumuckel on a leash in a nursing home in Kierspe, western Germany on October 21, 2022.

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World's smallest horse? 20-inch pony vies for Guinness world record