20 Interior Styling Secrets from AD Stylists
Go-to AD stylists Colin King, Mieke ten Have, and Michael Reynolds reveal their tried-and-true tricks for turning pretty interiors into magazine-worthy rooms
“Leave room for the space to breathe," says stylist Colin King. "I love negative space. Every corner doesn’t need something. Quieter moments can do a better job of drawing your eye to what’s there.”
King followed this maxim when styling this minimal dining space, as seen in the March 2019 issue of AD, designed by Ashe Leandro for Seth Meyers.
