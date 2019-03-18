This $20 iPhone XR battery case has more capacity than Apple’s $129 case

The Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone XR is pretty sleek, and the iOS integration is definitely nifty. It has less than 1400 mAh of capacity though, which is pretty disappointing. It also costs a whopping $129, which is even more disappointing. If you want a little more bang for your buck you should definitely check out the Elebase iPhone XR Battery Case. It packs 5000 mAh of juice and it only costs $19.99 thanks to a discount on Amazon. There are also versions available for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, and they’re both on sale for $19.99 right now, too.

🌟 EXTEND BATTERY LIFE 🌟 — The 5000mAh rechargeable battery case provides up to 120% extra battery capacity whenever you need it, giving you the power to do more. With a series of four LEDs on the rear side, you can easily keep tabs on battery power of the case. Never worry about power again!

🌟 USER-FRIENDLY DESIGN 🌟 — The product is easy to attach with a slide-and-lock design and you don’t even need to remove the case to plug in your Lightning headphones or sync up your phone with a computer. Furthermore, you can also use this case with any magnetic mount as built-in magnets will hold your phone in place.

🌟 ULTIMATE PROTECTION 🌟 — By utilizing a more rugged design than other battery cases on the market, this battery case features a rigid plastic shell and raised bezel, to provide your iPhone with added protection against drops and hard falls.

🌟 CHARGE WITH CONFIDENCE 🌟 — Built-in fail-safe circuitry and temperature protection prevents over-charging and overheating. Besides, The first-class lithium-ion polymer cells also guarantee the most efficient charge for your device.

🌟 WARRANTY 🌟 — We back this iPhone battery case with one year warranty and friendly after-sale customer service. Please don’t hesitated to reach out if there is any problem for your order :)

