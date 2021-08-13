20 Jobs With the Most Financial Security

FangXiaNuo / Getty Images

Even though many Americans are spending less during the pandemic, plenty are still struggling financially, according to an October 2020 survey by Highland Solutions. Out of the 2,002 respondents, 63% report living paycheck to paycheck since the pandemic, and millennials appear to be the demographic suffering the most.

If you're someone who is always anxiously awaiting your next paycheck, it may be time to consider a job change -- or least get some insight.

To determine the jobs where you're least likely to live paycheck to paycheck, GOBankingRates analyzed the Bureau of Labor Statistics' May 2019 national occupational employment and wage estimates for all occupations and found the highest-paying jobs by median hourly income.

GOBankingRates also used BLS data detailing the total estimated annual cost for necessities per person and then subtracted that cost from the median annual salary of each job to determine the amount of money left over.

The final list of jobs in this study represents the best careers for your bank account.

20. Air Traffic Controllers

Median hourly wage: $59.13

Median annual income: $122,990

Income left over after paying for expenses: $98,523

The ability to devote maximum concentration to your job is one of the vital keys to success as an air traffic controller. An associate's degree plus long-term, on-the-job training are required. Because you won't have to invest thousands of dollars into a four-year degree, the payoff in this job looks even better.

19. Advertising and Promotions Managers

Median hourly wage: $60.34

Median annual income: $125,507

Income leftFi over after paying for expenses: $101,040

A bachelor's degree and experience in advertising, marketing, promotions or sales can qualify you for a job as an advertising and promotions manager. Although deadlines can be stressful and you may end up working more than 40 hours per week, having over $100,000 left after expenses is a pretty sweet deal.

18. Podiatrists

Median hourly wage: $60.69

Median annual income: $126,235

Income left over after paying for expenses: $101,768

To become a podiatrist, you'll typically have to earn a doctorate in podiatric medicine, which will take four years to complete. Then, you'll need to complete a three-year residency program. The paycheck is certainly worth it, though, with over $100,000 in income left over after paying expenses.

17. Sales Managers

Median hourly wage: $60.89

Median annual income: $126,651

Income left over after paying for expenses: $102,184

A bachelor's degree and less than five years of experience as a sales representative can qualify you as a sales manager. Although travel is often involved -- and you may end up working additional evening and weekend hours -- the money you reap can allow you to live a nice lifestyle.

16. Pharmacists

Median hourly wage: $61.58

Median annual income: $128,086

Income left over after paying for expenses: $103,619

To become a pharmacist, you'll need to invest five to eight years into your education for an advanced degree. With this job often comes night and weekend hours, but you might be able to get a part-time job in this field while still making great money.

15. Natural Sciences Managers

Median hourly wage: $62.07

Median annual income: $129,106

Income left over after paying for expenses: $104,639

If you have a bachelor's degree and five years of related work experience as a scientist, you might be able to land a job as a natural sciences manager. Although you will have to invest time and money into a four-year degree and gain some work experience, the amount of income you'll have left over after paying expenses should be worth it.

14. Financial Managers

Median hourly wage: $62.45

Median annual income: $129,896

Income left over after paying for expenses: $105,429

After investing in a bachelor's degree and working for about five years in the financial industry, a financial manager position might be within your reach. You'll have plenty of income left over to live an enjoyable lifestyle -- but you might have to put in some extra long hours to get there.

13. Marketing Managers

Median hourly wage: $65.79

Median annual income: $136,843

Income left over after paying for expenses: $112,376

With a bachelor's degree and related work experience in marketing, advertising or sales, marketing managers can pull down almost $137,000 annually, on average. After paying expenses, that leaves a nice chunk of change to enjoy life.

12. Judges, Magistrate Judges and Magistrates

Median hourly wage: $65.82

Median annual income: $136,906

Income left over after paying for expenses: $112,439

Plan to earn a bachelor's degree first, then move on and complete a law degree to meet the educational requirements to become a judge. After jumping through those hoops, you'll be rewarded handsomely.

11. Petroleum Engineers

Median hourly wage: $66.21

Median annual income: $137,717

Income left over after paying for expenses: $113,250

Petroleum engineers figure out how to get to gas and oil deposits below the Earth's surface. To qualify, a bachelor's degree is required. The outlook for job growth in this field is much faster than average, and the income potential is considerable.

10. Architectural and Engineering Managers

Median hourly wage: $69.63

Median annual income: $144,830

Income left over after paying for expenses: $120,363

A bachelor's degree is required to become an architectural or engineering manager. But don't expect to start earning big bucks right away. About five years of experience in a related occupation is required.

9. Computer and Information Systems Managers

Median hourly wage: $70.37

Median annual income: $146,370

Income left over after paying for expenses: $121,903

The job potential in this field is projected to grow much faster than average by the BLS. Although the annual salary in this job means you'll average a little more than $70 per hour, you won't be able to step into this type of position without a bachelor's degree and at least five years of experience.

8. Dentists (All Other Specialists)

Median hourly wage: $70.78

Median annual income: $147,222

Income left over after paying for expenses: $122,755

All dentist specialists, such as endodontists and pediatric dentists -- but excluding general dentists -- must complete a bachelor's degree, dental school and a two- to four-year residency. It might all be worth it, though, with well over $100,000 left after expenses.

7. Dentists (General)

Median hourly wage: $74.81

Median annual income: $155,605

Income left over after paying for expenses: $131,138

General dentists have the potential to make more money than specialists, and they have fewer educational requirements, which seems like a win-win. A general dentist is required to complete a bachelor's degree and dental school, and become licensed. As an added perk, a job as a dentist is considered a high-paying occupation with less stress, according to a separate GOBankingRates study.

6. Nurse Anesthetists

Median hourly wage: $84.03

Median annual income: $174,782

Income left over after paying for expenses: $150,315

Nurse anesthetists must earn a master's degree in one of the advanced practice registered nurse roles. In addition, they must be licensed in their state and pass a national certification exam, according to the BLS. As a reward, these medical professionals take home an average of over $150,000 after expenses.

5. Pediatricians (General)

Median hourly wage: $84.28

Median annual income: $175,302

Income left over after paying for expenses: $150,835

People who choose to be pediatricians have a bright outlook in the job market, according to O-NET OnLine, with plenty of jobs expected to be available in the future. But that hefty earnings potential doesn't come without some groundwork. At the very least, you'll need to complete an undergraduate degree, four years of medical school and a residency. Residencies typically last three to seven years.

4. Chief Executives

Median hourly wage: $88.68

Median annual income: $184,454

Income left over after paying for expenses: $159,987

A chief executive can wield a lot of power -- and the attached salary reflects that. Chief executives develop policies and direct companies and organizations within the guidelines of a board of directors. Required education includes at least a bachelor's degree and at least five years of related work experience.

3. Internists (General)

Median hourly wage: $96.92

Median annual income: $201,594

Income left over after paying for expenses: $177,127

Internists are physicians who mainly diagnose and provide care for adults who have internal issues. To command a salary close to $200,000 a year, you'll typically need to complete a bachelor's degree, a medical school degree and an internship/residency that will last at least three years.

2. Family Medicine Physicians

Median hourly wage: $98.84

Median annual income: $205,587

Income left over after paying for expenses: $181,120

Family medicine physicians make more than enough money to live comfortably. In fact, these careers are among the highest-paying jobs in healthcare [2]. Educational requirements include a bachelor's degree, a medical school degree and an internship that will last three to seven years.

1. Physicians and Surgeons

Median hourly wage: $99.28

Median annual income: $206,502

Income left over after paying for expenses: $182,035

As one of the highest-paying jobs, even after expenses, physicians and surgeons, such as cardiologists, radiologists, dermatologists, neurologists and emergency medicine physicians, have enough left over to live a very comfortable lifestyle. To make this type of annual salary, you'll typically need to complete a bachelor's degree, a medical school degree and an internship that will last three to seven years.

Cynthia Measom contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates began by analyzing the May 2019 National Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates data on detailed occupations from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify the highest and lowest paying jobs in terms of median hourly wage. Then, GOBankingRates used the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Expenditure Survey data table 1502 to estimate the total annual cost of necessities for a single person, calculated as the combined annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, healthcare, transportation, and miscellaneous expenses. The detailed breakdown of definitions used for each expense category can be found in the All Data tab. GOBankingRates then subtracted the total annual cost of necessities from each featured job's median annual income to determine how much of a shortfall or surplus there would be for a worker employed in each occupation. All data was collected on and up to date as of January 28, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Jobs With the Most Financial Security