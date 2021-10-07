20 killed, hundreds injured as quake rattles southern Pakistan
Map locating a 5.7 magnitude earthquake that hit southern Pakistan in the early hours of Thursday.
The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to pass an ordinance that, as of Nov. 4, will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter restaurants, movie theaters and many other private businesses. The mandate adds to the health order passed on Sept. 17 that requires bars, lounges, breweries, wineries and nightclubs to ensure their patrons […]
Seventy schools, including the University of Phoenix, could face fines of $43,792 per violation if found to be misleading and defrauding students.
A Colorado woman was reportedly denied a kidney transplant operation due to her vaccine status, said state Rep. Tim Geitner.
Urban Meyer said he also apologized to his family for the "stupid" incident
Hot girl summer forever.
A cold-case task force led by former FBI agents and retired law enforcement officials claims they have finally uncovered the identity of the mysterious Zodiac Killer. The arch criminal terrorized Northern California in the late 1960s in a series of random murders, but grew in notoriety because of his cryptic notes to authorities and media. […]
NASCAR announced the indefinite suspension of Camping World Truck Series crew chief Eddie Troconis on Wednesday. Troconis, who was on the pit box for the Young’s Motorsports No. 02 Chevrolet driven by Kris Wright for last weekend’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway, was hit for a behavioral violation detailed in sections 12.8.1.c of the […]
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the locker room at SoFi Stadium "is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen" after Chargers beat the Raiders Monday night.
May Moe Kyi, 23, visited her boyfriend eight times last April and will serve probation.
MISSION, Texas — Mexican cartel members dressed in military-like outfits and toting AK-47 rifles have been taunting U.S. soldiers assigned to the southern border, an unprecedented act of aggression, Texas authorities say.
This 6-2 loss to Boston in the American League Wild Card game will cast a long shadow all winter, and elevate the frustration around this Yankees franchise to a roar.
He recorded the comeuppance on his security cameras.
Britney just called them out for not getting her "the hell out" of her conservatorship sooner.
Clodagh Kilcoyne via ReutersROME—“Marie” was placed in a French Catholic boarding school for “young girls from good families” when she was in the fifth grade. She remembers a nun who would come to her class every day to choose a student to help her with Mass. But the nun wasn’t looking for someone to help her. She was looking for a victim.“I was 11 and looked 9. She would choose me once every two or three times,” she recalls. “She would take me to her office, lock the door, and then draw the cur
William still isn't "willing to kiss and make up" amid his feud with Harry.
Thylane Blondeau walked the Etam Live Show at the 2021 Paris Fashion Week. The model stunned in black lingerie from the designer.
Red Sox utility man Kik Hernandez gave some advice for the Yankees, who fell in Tuesday's Wild Card game after choosing Boston as an opponent in a potential four-way tie scenario.
Three things that stood out from the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the preseason.
Twitter/NBC DFWPolice have arrested an 18-year-old student after he allegedly got into a fight at a North Texas high school on Wednesday morning, then drew a gun and opened fire.The Arlington Police Department said that three students and one 25-year-old adult were injured in an incident that forced hundreds of students and staff at Mansfield Timberview High School into lockdown. A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition, while the other three are in good condition or have already been treated.
Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, opened up about Robert Mueller's "heartbreaking" lack of acuity in a forthcoming book, which includes revelations about the special counsel appointed during the Trump-Russia probe.