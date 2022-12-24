In this article, we will be taking a look at the 20 largest hotel chains in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 Largest Hotel Chains in the World.

The hospitality industry is not just one of the largest industries in the world, it is also one of the most important in driving tourism which is crucial to the economy of many countries. However, no other industry felt the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic more than the hospitality industry. According to NPR, during 2020, the hotel occupancy rate in the U.S. was just 44% and revenue per room versus 2019 was down by nearly half. Many smaller, independent hotels had to close down while the major ones had to let go thousands of employees to ensure sustainability.

However, 2022 has been a year of recovery for the hospitality industry. The hotel industry recovery beat estimates which resulted in higher than expected average daily hotel rates and revenue per available room. While growth will continue in 2023, the expected economic headwinds could put a cap on this growth. Inflation and higher interest rates have reduced the disposable income of many people while the threat of a recession has seen industries slowing down. However, despite these issues, hotel occupancy rate for 2023 is still expected to be around 63.6%, much better than 2020.

20 largest hotel chains in the world

Another challenge being faced by hotels is Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) which was established in 2008. Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) saw significant growth over the next decade and a half, emerging as a real competitor for the hotel industry. However, there has been a significant impact on real estate because of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) as more and more people look to rent out their properties through the platform to maximize earnings, driving up rental prices in areas as well as the price of real estate, which has priced out locals from being able to rent such properties. However, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) properties now include a lot of additional charges and tons of instructions. This has caused people, especially families, to turn to hotels.

To determine the largest hotel chains in the world, we considered both the number of properties owned by each company as well as the number of rooms. Now, it is a bit subjective on whether the size of a chain depends on number of properties or number of rooms. For us, number of rooms should take priority. For example, if a hotel chain has 5 properties and 20 rooms, and the other hotel has 2 properties with 150 rooms, the latter would be a bigger hotel chain. With this in mind, we assigned 70% weightage to the number of rooms each hotel chain has and 30% weightage to the number of properties.

20. Whitbread

Total number of properties of the hotel chain: 777

Total number of rooms of the hotel chain: 71,282

Whitbread is a British hotel chain with its largest division being Premier Inn with close to 800 hotels and over 72,000 employees.

19. Minor Hotels

Total number of properties of the hotel chain: 530

Total number of rooms of the hotel chain: 80,000

Minor Hotels is a Thai hotel chain with its portfolio including Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas, Avani Hotels & Resorts, Oaks Hotels & Resorts and Tivoli Hotels & Resorts. The company currently has more than 85,000 employees across all properties and offices.

18. Aimbridge Hospitality

Total number of properties of the hotel chain: 480

Total number of rooms of the hotel chain: 81,400

Aimbridge Hospitality merged with Interstate Hotels and Resorts, which is one of the biggest hotel chains in the world. The hotel chain has properties in 49 states and 20 countries.

17. Melia Hotels International

Total number of properties of the hotel chain: 370

Total number of rooms of the hotel chain: 95,000

Melia Hotels International is the largest hotel chain in Spain and operates 40 properties in four continents.

16. Ascott Limited

Total number of properties of the hotel chain: 800

Total number of rooms of the hotel chain: 135,000

Owned by Capital Land, Ascott Limited is a Singaporean hotel chain with a presence in 40 countries and 200 cities across the world.

15. Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Total number of properties of the hotel chain: 1,450

Total number of rooms of the hotel chain: 125,017

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is one of the biggest alternative investment management companies in the world, with assets under management being worth $950 billion in Q3 2022.

14. GreenTree Inns

Total number of properties of the hotel chain: 2,100

Total number of rooms of the hotel chain: 173,053

The Chinese budget hotel chain is present in 290 cities across all 27 provinces.

13. Radisson Hotel Group

Total number of properties of the hotel chain: 1,450

Total number of rooms of the hotel chain: 226,473

One of the oldest companies in our list, Radisson Hotel Group has everything to fulfil anyone's needs, from luxury to economy.

12. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

Total number of properties of the hotel chain: 1,162

Total number of rooms of the hotel chain: 284,944

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) generally operates luxury and business hotels and is owned by the Pritzker family, one of the richest families in the world. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has been operating internationally since 1969 and currently is present in 69 countries in six continents.

11. JinJiang International

Total number of properties of the hotel chain: 1,566

Total number of rooms of the hotel chain: 235,500

The U.S. and China have the most number of entries in our list of the biggest hotel chains in the world, with Jin Jiang International being a state-owned Chinese company and has properties in North America, Europe and Asia.

10. Best Western Hotels

Total number of properties of the hotel chain: 4,700

Total number of rooms of the hotel chain: 369,836

Headquartered in Arizona, Best Western Hotels has over 2,000 hotels in North America alone.

9. BTG Homeinn Hotel Group

Total number of properties of the hotel chain: 4,450

Total number of rooms of the hotel chain: 414,952

BTG Homeinn Hotel Group is a hotel chain in China and was the first hotel budget chain in the country.

8. H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Total number of properties of the hotel chain: 6,187

Total number of rooms of the hotel chain: 599,236

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT), formerly known as Huazhu Group Limited, is a Chinese company which is the biggest hotel chain in the country. While you might not be familiar with the name H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT), you might know some of its biggest brands such as Porsche Design Hotels, Grand Madison, Mercure Hotel and Steinberger.

7. Accor

Total number of properties of the hotel chain: 5,300

Total number of rooms of the hotel chain: 777,945

Accor is the largest hotel chain in France and one of the largest in Europe with hotels in 110 countries.

6. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Total number of properties of the hotel chain: 7,100

Total number of rooms of the hotel chain: 600,000

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) is one of several American companies in our list of the biggest hotel chains in the world. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) provides a range of services based on the hotel you choose, from upscale to economy. Currently, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has more than 1,000 hotels under construction with over 85,000 rooms.

