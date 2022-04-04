20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts that don't require shipping

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts

Mother's Day is coming up—and you're still clueless when it comes to gift ideas. We get it, and we're here for you. We also know shipping and supply chain issues are still causing problems, so don't make Mom wait for her special delivery, here are gifts for her that don't need to be shipped.

Don't miss out on our 20 best last-minute Mother's Day gifts, from a Winc wine subscription to meals delivered to her door from Home Chef or even a Cameo video message from one of her favorite celebrities. Show Mom how much you love and appreciate her this Mother's Day with any of these gifts selected by the shopping experts at Reviewed—come on now, you're only a few clicks away!

1. For the celebrity-obsessed mom: A personalized Cameo

20 last minute gifts for mom: Cameo

What do you get the mom who loves all things pop culture? A personalized Cameo video from her favorite star is a great start. Cameo has an impressive selection of options, from reality stars to rock stars, so you can choose her favorite. Fair warning: each video is completely unscripted—so it's recommended to watch some of their sample videos to get a taste of their style. We tested Cameo and believe it can be a very fun surprise (just be sure to book someone your mom is actually a fan of).

Get a personalized Cameo video starting at $10

2. For the mom who loves new recipes: A Home Chef gift card

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts: Home Chef

If Mom would like to shake things up in the kitchen, the gift of a meal kit subscription will be greatly appreciated. Our favorite meal kit food delivery service is Home Chef. Aside from the high-quality ingredients, it also has tons of user-friendly recipes that are easy to follow, no fancy cooking skills required.

Get a Home Chef Gift Card starting at $25

3. For the mom who loves learning new hobbies: An All-Access Pass to MasterClass

20 last-minute gifts for Mother's Day: MasterClass

Does your mom always say she doesn't want new stuff? Try gifting her an All-Access Pass to MasterClass to learn some new skills. She can take classes from celebrity experts on things like pastry making with Dominique Ansel, makeup with Bobbi Brown or photography with Annie Leibovitz. Our editor-in-chief has used MasterClass and says the classes are super interesting and self-paced, so no worries, Mom will be able to learn on her own time.

Give an All-Access Pass from MasterClass for $15 per month billed annually

4. For the mom who can't get enough fresh flowers: A Bouqs subscription

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts: Bouqs

Fresh flowers at Mom's doorstep will always be appreciated, especially on Mother's Day. This year, instead of just one bouquet, gift her a subscription to Bouqs. She'll love the beautiful flowers that arrive at her door every month (and brag to her mom friends about how thoughtful her child is). You can even change the frequency of the delivery along with the type of blooms she receives—roses one month, sunflowers the next. Go ahead and switch it up to keep Mom on her toes.

Give a subscription to Bouqs starting at $40 per month

5. For the mom who loves cooking: An Amazon Explore virtual class

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts: Amazon Explore

If your mom is already a great chef but wants to level up her cooking game, an Amazon Explore virtual class is the perfect gift. She can choose from a ton of live cooking classes ranging from macaron making to empanadas—all from the comfort of her own kitchen. We tested it and actually loved all the classes which were taught by awesome instructors and resulted in some seriously delicious meals.

Sign up for Amazon Explore food and drink classes starting at $5

6. For the wine-loving mom: A Winc subscription

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts: Winc

This one's a no-brainer for any mom who loves her wine. (I hope my kids are reading this.) A Winc wine subscription, where each month she'll get personalized wine recommendations based on taking a flavor quiz. There's a wide selection of wines whether she prefers red, white or sparkling—and according to our tester, they are all pretty tasty so (hint, hint) you'll definitely want to renew the subscription every year.

Get a Winc Subscription starting at $60 per month

7. For the Disney mom: A Disney+ subscription

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts: Disney+

Let your Mickey-loving mom experience the magic of Disney right from her own living room with a Disney+ subscription. She'll have access to hundreds of movies and thousands of TV show episodes across all the Disney genres she knows and adores, from brand new content to classic titles. Throw in some popcorn with this gift because she'll want to enjoy a movie night every night.

Get Disney+ for $7.99 per month

8. For the wannabe detective mom: A Hunt a Killer subscription

Hunt A Killer is one of the most unique subscription boxes on the market and is a great gift idea for the mom who loves true crime shows and a good mystery. Each "season" of Hunt A Killer contains six boxes filled with clues. At the end of each season, the goal is to have pieced together the clues and solved the crime. Aside from getting our seal of approval, it's a fun activity she can choose to do alone or on a date night with dear old Dad.

Hunt A Killer starting at $28 per box

9. For the mom who's an avid reader: A Book of the Month subscription

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts: Book of the month

If your mom is always asking for suggestions on what book to read next, a Book of The Month subscription is the clear gift choice. Every month, she'll be able to choose if she wants one or more of the five featured books—then they'll deliver her picks to her door. Aside from affordable pricing, the subscription also vets all the books and sometimes even gets early releases.

Get a Book of The Month subscription for 3 months for $49.99

10. For your favorite dog mom: A Kong Box subscription

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts: Kong Box

If you're gifting a dog mom this Mother's Day, a Kong Box will have her and her fur baby wagging their tails. Each box is completely personalized based on the dog's personality and dietary needs, and every month a box with the famous Kong training toy, a personality toy and three types of treats will be delivered. Our tester loved how it was tailored specifically to their pup and how it didn't repeat any toys (although it did repeat treats). The dog mom in your life and her pup will still be satisfied with the selection.

Get the Kong Box for $34.99 per month

11. For the mom with a sweet tooth: A Candy Club shipment

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts

Sour belts, chocolates, gummies—oh my! If your mom has a sweet tooth, she'll love a Candy Club box. You can choose a Fun Box (six 6-ounce candy cups) or a Party Box (six 13-ounce candy cups) to arrive at her door every month with a specially curated selection of candy ranging from nostalgic favorites to popular new treats. Don't be surprised if she doesn't want to share.

Get a Candy Club subscription starting at $29.99 per month

12. For the mom who who loves tea: Sips by subscription

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts

If your mom is a tea lover, a tea subscription is the way to go for Mother's Day. With the Sips by subscription, she'll receive four different teas per box—about 15 cups of tea—along with detailed flavor descriptions and instructions on how to brew them. Here at Reviewed, we tested it and are certain it makes a great gift to warm Mom's mugs month after month.

Get a Sips by tea subscription box starting at $16

13. For the mom who needs her coffee kick: An Angels' Cup coffee subscription

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts: Angels' Cup

If your mom prefers coffee, we have got her caffeine kick covered with an Angels' Cup coffee subscription. With this service, thousands of coffees from hundreds of roasters are curated for quality, tasting flights only feature top-rated selections. There's even an app to keep track of her favorites—just some of the many reasons why we love it and Mom will, too.

Give the Angels' Cup Coffee Subscription starting at $9.99 per month

14. For the mom who's a coffee snob: A virtual coffee tasting

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts: Driftaway

Another way to curb Mom's caffeine craving is with a virtual coffee tasting at home. We love the Driftaway coffee tasting because it's interactive and comes with four different coffee beans to try. All you need to do is sign Mom up for a session, then the coffee kit will be sent to her and she'll be sure to thank you for supporting her coffee habit.

Book a virtual coffee tasting at Driftaway starting at $50 per participant

15. For the recipe-loving mom: A subscription to New York Times cooking

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts: New York Times Cooking

Cookbooks are great to have on hand, but if Mom is running out of room on her bookshelves and loves to cook, she'll appreciate a subscription to New York Times Cooking. This gift will provide her with access to 19,000-plus recipes, easy-to-follow cooking guides and video tutorials. She'll have the chance to try new recipes and perfect her old favorites. It will be a nice bonus if she lets you be her taste tester.

Get a subscription to New York Times Cooking for $40 per year

16. For the mom who loves to travel: An Airbnb gift card

20 Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts: Airbnb

Airbnb has made travel more convenient, easier and affordable, which is why moms who need a little escape either near or far will be thrilled with an Airbnb gift card. The site has domestic and international locations ranging from luxurious to rustic so she can choose her ideal destination. Airbnb also offers some epic experiences, so whether your mom is an art lover or ghost hunter she's sure to have an awesome adventure. Just be prepared for Mom to send you lots of selfies from her vacation.

Purchase an Airbnb gift card starting at $25

17. For the mom who prefers audiobooks: An Audible subscription

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts: Audible

If Mom is constantly tuning you out while listening to audiobooks, a subscription to Audible might be exactly what she wants. Starting at less than $8 per month, the subscription will provide her with thousands of audiobooks in every category she can think of and can be accessed on practically any device—including smartphones, tablets and computers. She'll be able to use it anywhere and we doubt she'll ever run out of listening options.

Get an Audible subscription starting at $7.95 per month

18. For the foodie mom: A Goldbelly package

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts: Goldbelly

If Mom is a serious foodie, she'll seriously love a Goldbelly package. We tested the service and love how you can have dishes from your favorite restaurants all over the country delivered​ right to your door, no reservations required. Mom will love eating the menu items she craves at her own dining table, and maybe she'll even invite you over for dessert.

Get a Goldbelly meal kit starting at $49

19. For the mom who wants to learn a new language: Babbel

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts: Babbel

If your mom has always wanted to learn a new language, give her the gift of gab with Babbel. Each online course will be personalized by her interests and molded into bite-sized​ lessons so she can easily learn at her own pace. It's a great budget-friendly option for diving into a new language. We tested it and found it to be a fun and effective language learning tool.

Try Babbel starting at $6.95 per month

20. For the mom who loves makeup: A BoxyCharm subscription

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts: BoxyCharm

Is mom spending a big chunk of your future inheritance on new beauty products? If so, a BoxyCharm subscription is the perfect gift for her. It's one of our favorite beauty subscription boxes because it's fully customizable and arrives with a fantastic assortment of high-end products. We're talking full-size containers by the way, no skimpy samples.

Get the BoxyCharm subscription for $27.99 per month

