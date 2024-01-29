20 little details on the world’s largest cruise ship Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas has no shortage of massive, in-your-face features that shout its status as the world’s largest cruise ship.

They include the three-deck-tall artistic globe made up of 2 million parts called The Pearl as the first thing people see when they step on board, the six-slide waterpark called Category 6, and the 363-ton steel-and-glass AquaDome sitting atop the 20-deck, 250,800-gross-ton cruise ship.

But there also are concerted signs that show an attention to detail that will make cruisers forget they could be sailing among as many as 10,000 people on board, including crew and passengers, now that the ship has begun regular seven-night Caribbean voyages from Miami.

Here are 20 little things that bring Icon of the Seas down to size:

The elevators: Royal has a new way to queue, which means no more accidentally hitting the wrong deck button by leaning against the elevator wall. The buttons are gone. Instead, passengers go up to one of several kiosks among 12 elevators within each of the two main banks at the aft and forward of the ship. Passengers choose which deck they want, and the kiosk instructs riders which letter elevator they should board. Once inside, it makes its way, sometimes with multiple stops, but usually much quicker than the multideck free-for-all that can be the headache of other large cruise ships. It only takes getting past day one of the cruise to get the hang of it.

The flow: Cruise ships often suffer from bottlenecks and difficulty getting from one part of the ship to another. Royal has put a lot of effort into flow for Icon of the Seas by introducing more ways to venture from one deck to another, such as the staircase from the Royal Promenade directly up into the middle of Central Park, or the multideck exits from the new family areas Surfside at the aft.

Enjoy the fresh air: Central Park is making its sixth appearance among Royal ships, having been introduced on Oasis-class vessels, but for Icon, the line has added more walk-up features that invite those strolling through the greenery to stop by for a drink or bite to eat and enjoy fresh air. That includes a new champagne bar called Bubbles and a sushi window from Japanese venue Izumi on top of the Trellis Bar.

The competition: Among the thrills of multiperson tube rides in the Category 6 water park are a pair of mat racers that will let passengers race down dual twisting slides. A digital timer reveals the winner.

Look out below: The Crown’s Edge attraction takes passengers on a harnessed, short adventure out over the side of the ship in front of the massive crown-and-anchor logo of Royal Caribbean. It includes a whoop-inducing surprise plank drop that sends adventurers on a swinging zip line on a short trip. There’s also the pensive spate of steps passengers take to get out to that plank to get the most thrilling view. Stepping onto tiny X-shaped steps that gives one a direct view down 154 feet is fear-inducing or awe-inspiring, depending on one’s constitution.

The 16-piece orchestra: A version of “The Wizard of Oz” on the ship’s main stage will get the nostalgia flowing across several generations of cruisers, combining favorite songs from the 1939 film but also the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Jeremy Sams version from Broadway. While the set design, aerial feats and digital projection that bring everything from tornadoes to the wizard himself are show stoppers, it’s the 16-piece orchestra nestled into two alcoves adjacent to the main stage that gives the show its soul worthy of a curtain call.

The robotic arms: While the human feats from high divers, slack liners, dancers and aerial artists are the main draw for the new AquaTheater show, a quartet of massive robotic arms shares the unique stage within the new AquaDome neighborhood. Two arms take on massive spotlight duties among several of the main show’s numbers, including showcasing an aerial duet dance.

The gravity-defying balls: For the main ice-skating show called “Starburst,” featuring performances that play up the formation of the universe and its elements, the main character is called “Starman.” The primary lead is played by world-renowned juggler Victor Kea. Part of his show includes the deft manipulation of a bevy of tennis-ball-sized globes thrown about the center of the rink that had the audience questioning if there was some sort of drone technology at play. It turns out it was simply balls on string expertly sent on arcing paths amid a celestial light display.

The 80s music: Who knew so many songs from the 1980s fit into a show about the elements? Gen X gets a treat with ice skaters performing to Thomas Dolby’s “She Blinded Me With Science,” Oingo Boingo’s “Weird Science” and even the whimsical “Neutron Dance” by The Pointer Sisters.

Strike a pose: There’s no shortage of Instagram-worthy features on board, including statues hidden around several corners. They include a bronze dog on the Royal Promenade marking its territory, a pair of jazz musicians outside new venue Dueling Pianos and even a hard-hat-wearing man climbing out a manhole cover that pays deference to Royal Caribbean executives who had a hand in bringing the new class of ship to life. For fans of children’s books, look to Central Park for three small rabbits that have the look of Beatrix Potter characters. Also taking a bird’s eye view from several vantage points among the top decks are a series of divers caught in mid-jump from their platforms.

The flowing lights in The Pearl: Royal calls the centerpiece of the Royal Promenade a kinetic experience. While it does feature 3,000 small tiles constantly in motion and a changing color scheme, it’s the late-night shift to a mostly blue glow with sweeping white streaks that mirror shooting stars that are perhaps the art installment’s most inviting feature. Most of the time, the dome is a curious piece within the cacophony of party music, but there are moments where it gets more quiet and the Pearl can be enjoyed peacefully.

The carousel: Gone is the Jersey Shore-themed Boardwalk found on the aft of Oasis-class ships in favor of a colorful family-themed area called Surfside, complete with a three-deck-tall pink flamingo statue standing sentry. Not gone, though, is a carousel, except this one has colorful imaginative rides from which to choose including a green VW bus, purple octopus with heart-shaped sunglasses, a pineapple with a scuba mask and a narwhal with a rainbow-colored horn.

Zoltar lives: Even though the Boardwalk is gone, the fortune-teller-in-a-box attraction made famous by the Tom Hanks movie “Big” has found a new home. Passengers can find him wedged near the entrance to comedy venue The Attic, at one end of the Royal Promenade.

New on the menu: While Icon of the Seas features the line’s first attempt at a food hall, including stations dedicated to things like crepes and mac ‘n cheese, the new menu offerings that pop up at venues across the ship have generated some fandom. One of the favorites is a version of chicken in waffles where the chicken is embedded within the waffle in nugget form, served with maple syrup or spicy honey sauce. It can be found at the new Basecamp outdoor dining spot wedged among the twisting water slides of Thrill Island.

The Royal Bling: There’s a shiny new store on board housed within the AquaDome neighborhood with rings, watches and other jeweled pomp and circumstance and even a purple throne passengers can sit in for a photo op. Those with really big wallets, though, could buy the $100,000 Royal Chalice, which gives the purchaser free drinks for life on Royal Caribbean ships.

The creepy photo statue: There is one lifelike human tourist statue in the Surfside neighborhood of a woman taking a photo. She’ll engender the need for a double take, and it doesn’t help that she seems to move about the deck from day to day.

New drinks: The ship has several new bars and drinks. Some of the best are new venue Lou’s Jazz and Blues found in Central Park. The Jazzy Saz, a version of a Sazerac, is one of the many drinks inspired by cocktails from New Orleans while the menu pulls from New York themes.

Coffee, coffee everywhere: For those with a caffeine dependency, the normal brew isn’t bad, but for those that need their Starbucks, the ship has several places to get one’s fill. But for the adventurous, and those who want a kick to their coffee, venue Rye & Bean located in AquaDome offers up coffee and tea cocktails such as the the Coffee Boulevardier with Woodford Reserve bourbon, Campari and coffee liqueur, or the Big Bobbo tea option with toasted coconut rum, cold brewed Earl Grey tea, whole milk, simple syrup and boba pearls.

The cherry blossom tree: While statues are nice, a metallic sculpture of a cherry blossom tree outside Japanese dining venue Izumi in Central Park demands attention from passersby with thousands of individual pink flower blooms and a reflective chrome trunk that mixes beauty and strength.

The roaring 20s: A new limited-seating dining experience called Empire Supper Club offers fine dining and entertainment inspired by New York in the 1920s. A trio with a vocalist, piano and stand-up bass performs standards, including Sinatra’s “New York, New York” while diners enjoy an eight-course meal with cocktail pairings. The throwback details such as the period piece phones, the hostess’ dinner gown and vested servers take passengers into a three-hour time machine.

Bonus: A Champagne gun: The debut of Icon of the Seas coincided with the opening of a new adults-only section to the cruise line’s private Bahamas island Castaway Cay called The Hideaway. It’s here where a new Champagne gun turns the power of a freshly uncorked bottle of bubbly into a liquid projectile in the swim-up bar for a partially accurate refresher.