20 Microns Limited (NSE:20MICRONS) Insiders Have Been Selling

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in 20 Microns Limited (NSE:20MICRONS).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

See our latest analysis for 20 Microns

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At 20 Microns

While there weren’t any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it’s still worth looking at the trading.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 186.38k shares worth ₹10m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of 20 Microns shares, than buying. They sold for an average price of about ₹54.84. It’s not ideal to see that insiders have sold at around the current price. But we don’t put too much weight on the insider selling, since sellers could have personal reasons. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NSEI:20MICRONS Insider Trading December 25th 18 More

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

20 Microns Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw some 20 Microns insider selling. Ritika Devidayal divested only ₹1.9m worth of shares in that time. It’s not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the volume sold is so low that it really doesn’t bother us.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. 20 Microns insiders own about ₹459m worth of shares (which is 30% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At 20 Microns Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven’t been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn’t show any insider buying. On the plus side, 20 Microns makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

If you would prefer to check out another company — one with potentially superior financials — then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



