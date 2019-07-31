Is 20 Microns (NSE:20MICRONS) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that 20 Microns Limited (NSE:20MICRONS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is 20 Microns's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that 20 Microns had debt of ₹1.24b at the end of March 2019, a reduction from ₹1.35b over a year. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₹75.4m, its net debt is less, at about ₹1.17b.

A Look At 20 Microns's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that 20 Microns had liabilities of ₹1.60b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹745.4m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹75.4m and ₹726.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total ₹1.54b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of ₹1.25b, we think shareholders really should watch 20 Microns's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

20 Microns has net debt worth 1.7 times EBITDA, which isn't too much, but its interest cover looks a bit on the low side, with EBIT at only 3.1 times the interest expense. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. One way 20 Microns could vanquish its debt would be if it stops borrowing more but conitinues to grow EBIT at around 16%, as it did over the last year. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since 20 Microns will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.