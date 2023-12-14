A $20 million housing development will bring 175 apartments to northern Kaukauna

Construction of the Legacy Creek Apartments on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Commerce Crossing in Kaukauna, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

KAUKAUNA - A $20 million housing development on the north side of Kaukauna will bring 175 market-rate apartments to the city.

The Legacy Creekside Apartments at Commerce Crossing near I-41 will consist of five three-story apartment buildings to be completed over the next few years.

Development comes as Outagamie County faces a looming housing shortage, requiring thousands of new housing units per year to keep up with growing demand.

When will apartments be available to rent?

All buildings are expected to be completed by the end of 2025 with construction and occupancy completed in phases.

Kaukauna Director of Planning and Community Development Joe Stephenson said the first 50-unit building, which broke ground in August, is expected to be ready for occupancy this summer.

Once construction on the first building is complete, developers Duquaine Development will begin the next building, allowing for a gradual stream of new housing in Kaukauna over the next few years.

How much will rent cost?

Apartments will range from studio to three-bedroom units with top-floor apartments including a fourth-floor mezzanine space. Each unit will include its own detached garage and overflow parking.

Stephenson said the average rent of units will be around $1,500 a month.

With Kaukauna's median household income of $69,000, the Legacy Creekside apartments should be affordable to the average renter.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development recommends rent should not exceed 30% of a household's monthly income, meaning renters with a yearly income of $69,000 could afford an apartment rented at $1,725 and renters making $55,000 could afford an apartment rented at most $1,350 a month.

How much is construction costing?

Construction on the five apartment buildings is expected to cost around $30 million, according to Stephenson.

To help fund the project, the city is providing $2.4 million in pay-as-you-go tax increment financing, which will have no impact on taxpayers.

When a municipality creates a TIF district, all of the additional property taxes generated from new development in the district — the increment — go toward reimbursing the municipality for any costs it incurs to bring about that development. The tax revenues from the increment are diverted from the school district, technical college and county for as long as the district is in place.

