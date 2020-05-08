20 million jobs lost in April, but Trump says they ‘will all be back'

The U.S. economy lost more than 20 million jobs in April amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday, sending the unemployment rate to 14.7 percent — the highest since the Great Depression.

President Trump, whose handling of the crisis has been faulted by a majority of Americans, expressed optimism that the economy will turn around.

"Those jobs will all be back, and they’ll be back very soon," Trump said in a live interview with "Fox & Friends" at the moment the grim jobs report was released. “People are ready to go. We gotta get it open, and quickly. People are ready to go."

Since mid-March, more than 33 million Americans have filed for unemployment.

The president said he wasn't surprised by the staggering jobs losses — and that he isn't to blame.

"It’s fully expected, there’s no surprise," Trump said. "Even the Democrats aren’t blaming me for that. But what I can do is I can bring it back."

He claimed that his administration had "created the greatest economy in the history of the world" before the coronavirus outbreak, which originated in China.

"We were blowing away China, we were blowing away everybody. We were the envy of the world," the president continued. "And they came in and they explained and they said, ‘Sir, you have to turn it off. We have to close the country.’ And I said, ‘Say it again?’ They said, ‘Sir you have to close the country.’"

In March, Trump's coronavirus task force issued guidelines, including social distancing and other measures, for slowing the spread of the virus, which to date has killed more than 75,000 Americans and infected at least 1.2 million.

President Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) More

The Trump campaign released a statement echoing the president's remarks — and criticizing former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee.

“President Trump’s record of building the American economy to unprecedented heights before it was artificially interrupted by the global coronavirus pandemic is even more salient today," Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign communications director, said in the statement. "He is unquestionably the Jobs President and Americans will look to him and his proven success to restore the economy to greatness. President Trump is determined to open up the economy again and get us moving as soon as it is safely possible. He built the economy to historic strength and he will do it a second time.”

Speaking on CNN, Trump senior economic adviser Kevin Hassett said next jobs report, due in June, could show a 25 percent unemployment rate.

The president said he made the right decision to close the economy.

"If I didn’t, we would’ve lost 2 million, 2 and a half million, maybe more than that, people," Trump said, referring to death toll projections if no action was taken.

"We’ll be at 100,000, 110, the lower level of what was projected if we did the shutdown," he added. "But still, you’re talking about, I say, two Yankee Stadiums of people. It’s unacceptable. It’s unacceptable."

_____

Click here for the latest coronavirus news and updates. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please refer to the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.

Read more from Yahoo News: