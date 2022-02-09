20-Minute Fun Mobility Combos With Maricris Lapaix

Join fitness trainer Maricris Lapaix as she shows you that improving your mobility can be fun and energizing! This routine is packed with combos - including bird dogs, deadlifts, and standing rotations - that get an extra challenge from additional weighted progressions that use a single dumbbell. This workout is all about tuning in to your body, moving with intention, and honoring the hard work you do every day!

