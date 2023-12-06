20 more years? Marion voters will be asked in 2024 for big extension of popular sales tax

On a 5-0 vote, the Marion County Commission on Tuesday agreed to ask voters for a 20-year extension of the 1% sales tax that supports public safety capital purchases and road projects.

In the past, the commission has sought, and received, four-year terms for the sales tax. But four-year windows don't allow for proper planning, the commission agreed, especially when county staff is trying to forecast capital needs and spending.

Another issue is the Florida Legislature, which in recent years has tried to chip away at "home rule" in counties. That includes efforts to restrict sales tax ballot measures. In that regard, the current landscape "is going to change," Commissioner Craig Curry said.

Voters will be asked to extend the 1% sales tax 20 more years.

A 20-year extension, Curry said, would "give certainty to the community."

Commissioner Carl Zalak said he would rather seek 12 years, but that he also recognized the value of a united commission asking voters for their "yes" votes.

He said the sales tax, which is paid not just by residents but also by visitors and people traveling through Marion County, remains the best way to fund public safety capital needs and road projects.

Current traffic congestion is bad, Zalak said, and it won't be long "before people start tearing down our doors" demanding more action.

Another advantage to the sales tax, Zalak said, is that it eventually might lead to some property tax relief.

"Our economy is cyclical," Zalak said. "At some point we will have another hard time."

The sales tax measure passed in March 2016. It increased the sales tax from 6% to 7%, with that extra 1% going toward capital needs (fire trucks, helicopters, ambulances, etc.) for public safety providers and road projects.

The measure won 55% of the vote in 2016. That increased to 70% in 2020 when voters were asked to consider a four-year extension. This new extension request will be on the Nov. 5, 2024, ballot.

Commissioner Kathy Bryant noted that 30% of the sales tax is paid by visitors, and that it's not fair to put all the pressure on people who pay property tax.

She also noted that the spending needs — more than $1 billion — are not a result of development, but a consequence of belt tightening during lean years.

"We got very far behind during the Great Recession," Bryant said.

Commissioner Matt McClain voted in favor of asking voters to consider a 20-year extension, but said a shorter term would be better. That would give voters more opportunities to be heard and would prevent Marion from being an outlier. As it stands, 27 Florida counties including Marion have infrastructure surtaxes, but only six of those have terms of 20 years or more.

In the end, though, the commission agreed that asking voters to consider a 20-year term made the most sense. Passage would allow for proper planning and forecasting. Such an extension would be "a game changer," Curry said.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Marion to ask voters in 2024 to renew tax for roads and public safety