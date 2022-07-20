20 Most Affordable Cities To Rent in as a Parent

Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

Which cities in the United States are the most affordable for renters that are parents?

Using data from sources that include ApartmentList and the Economic Policy Institute's Family Budget Calculator, GOBankingRates identified the most affordable places for parents to rent across the United States. The study examined factors such as two-bedroom rent, monthly child care costs and livability.

Read on to find out which 20 cities parents may consider moving to for some extra room in their wallets.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Birmingham, Alabama

Two-bedroom rent: $1,013

Monthly child care costs: $499

Livability: 65

Shutterstock.com

2. Shreveport, Louisiana

Two-bedroom rent: $930.83

Monthly child care costs: $484

Livability: 65

VMPICS / Shutterstock.com

3. North Little Rock, Arkansas

Two-bedroom rent: $1,054.83

Monthly child care costs: $502

Livability: 69

Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Lansing, Michigan

Two-bedroom rent: $971

Monthly child care costs: $646

Livability: 66

Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

5. Killeen, Texas

Two-bedroom rent: $966.17

Monthly child care costs: $550

Livability: 67

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Abilene, Texas

Two-bedroom rent: $986.17

Monthly child care costs: $579

Livability: 75

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

7. Lubbock, Texas

Two-bedroom rent: $954.67

Monthly child care costs: $573

Livability: 68

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Amarillo, Texas

Two-bedroom rent: $985.17

Monthly child care costs: $566

Livability: 73

Shutterstock.com

9. Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two-bedroom rent: $941.50

Monthly child care costs: $492

Livability: 70

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. San Angelo, Texas

Two-bedroom rent: $1,043.67

Monthly child care costs: $584

Livability: 78

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Laredo, Texas

Two-bedroom rent: $986.33

Monthly child care costs: $558

Livability: 72

BOB WESTON / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Bryan, Texas

Two-bedroom rent: $1,026.17

Monthly child care costs: $573

Livability: 73

Shutterstock.com

13. Davenport, Iowa

Two-bedroom rent: $948.50

Monthly child care costs: $758

Livability: 69

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Des Moines, Iowa

Two-bedroom rent: $951.17

Monthly child care costs: $789

Livability: 75

Longview_Texas_iStock-1359209897

15. Longview, Texas

Two-bedroom rent: $1,022.50

Monthly child care costs: $549

Livability: 78

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Rogers, Arkansas

Two-bedroom rent: $943

Monthly child care costs: $496

Livability: 81

EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

17. Cincinnati, Ohio

Two-bedroom rent: $994.83

Monthly child care costs: $734

Livability: 68

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

18. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Two-bedroom rent: $1,031

Monthly child care costs: $594

Livability: 70

Shutterstock.com

19. Grand Forks, North Dakota

Two-bedroom rent: $854.50

Monthly child care costs: $797

Livability: 74

Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com

20. Lincoln, Nebraska

Two-bedroom rent: $1,028.67

Monthly child care costs: $752

Livability: 78

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Most Affordable Cities To Rent in as a Parent