20 Most Affordable Cities To Rent in as a Parent

Heather Taylor
·2 min read
Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com
Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

Which cities in the United States are the most affordable for renters that are parents?

Using data from sources that include ApartmentList and the Economic Policy Institute's Family Budget Calculator, GOBankingRates identified the most affordable places for parents to rent across the United States. The study examined factors such as two-bedroom rent, monthly child care costs and livability.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
More: Looking To Diversify in a Bear Market? Consider These 6 Alternative Investments

Read on to find out which 20 cities parents may consider moving to for some extra room in their wallets.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Birmingham, Alabama

  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,013

  • Monthly child care costs: $499

  • Livability: 65

Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

2. Shreveport, Louisiana

  • Two-bedroom rent: $930.83

  • Monthly child care costs: $484

  • Livability: 65

VMPICS / Shutterstock.com
VMPICS / Shutterstock.com

3. North Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,054.83

  • Monthly child care costs: $502

  • Livability: 69

Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Lansing, Michigan

  • Two-bedroom rent: $971

  • Monthly child care costs: $646

  • Livability: 66

Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com
Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

5. Killeen, Texas

  • Two-bedroom rent: $966.17

  • Monthly child care costs: $550

  • Livability: 67

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Abilene, Texas

  • Two-bedroom rent: $986.17

  • Monthly child care costs: $579

  • Livability: 75

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

7. Lubbock, Texas

  • Two-bedroom rent: $954.67

  • Monthly child care costs: $573

  • Livability: 68

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Amarillo, Texas

  • Two-bedroom rent: $985.17

  • Monthly child care costs: $566

  • Livability: 73

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

9. Lake Charles, Louisiana

  • Two-bedroom rent: $941.50

  • Monthly child care costs: $492

  • Livability: 70

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. San Angelo, Texas

  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,043.67

  • Monthly child care costs: $584

  • Livability: 78

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Laredo, Texas

  • Two-bedroom rent: $986.33

  • Monthly child care costs: $558

  • Livability: 72

BOB WESTON / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BOB WESTON / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Bryan, Texas

  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,026.17

  • Monthly child care costs: $573

  • Livability: 73

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

13. Davenport, Iowa

  • Two-bedroom rent: $948.50

  • Monthly child care costs: $758

  • Livability: 69

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Des Moines, Iowa

  • Two-bedroom rent: $951.17

  • Monthly child care costs: $789

  • Livability: 75

Longview_Texas_iStock-1359209897
Longview_Texas_iStock-1359209897

15. Longview, Texas

  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,022.50

  • Monthly child care costs: $549

  • Livability: 78

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Rogers, Arkansas

  • Two-bedroom rent: $943

  • Monthly child care costs: $496

  • Livability: 81

EQRoy / Shutterstock.com
EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

17. Cincinnati, Ohio

  • Two-bedroom rent: $994.83

  • Monthly child care costs: $734

  • Livability: 68

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

18. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,031

  • Monthly child care costs: $594

  • Livability: 70

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

19. Grand Forks, North Dakota

  • Two-bedroom rent: $854.50

  • Monthly child care costs: $797

  • Livability: 74

Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com
Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com

20. Lincoln, Nebraska

  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,028.67

  • Monthly child care costs: $752

  • Livability: 78

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Most Affordable Cities To Rent in as a Parent

Recommended Stories