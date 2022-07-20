20 Most Affordable Cities To Rent in as a Parent
Which cities in the United States are the most affordable for renters that are parents?
Using data from sources that include ApartmentList and the Economic Policy Institute's Family Budget Calculator, GOBankingRates identified the most affordable places for parents to rent across the United States. The study examined factors such as two-bedroom rent, monthly child care costs and livability.
Read on to find out which 20 cities parents may consider moving to for some extra room in their wallets.
1. Birmingham, Alabama
Two-bedroom rent: $1,013
Monthly child care costs: $499
Livability: 65
2. Shreveport, Louisiana
Two-bedroom rent: $930.83
Monthly child care costs: $484
Livability: 65
3. North Little Rock, Arkansas
Two-bedroom rent: $1,054.83
Monthly child care costs: $502
Livability: 69
4. Lansing, Michigan
Two-bedroom rent: $971
Monthly child care costs: $646
Livability: 66
5. Killeen, Texas
Two-bedroom rent: $966.17
Monthly child care costs: $550
Livability: 67
6. Abilene, Texas
Two-bedroom rent: $986.17
Monthly child care costs: $579
Livability: 75
7. Lubbock, Texas
Two-bedroom rent: $954.67
Monthly child care costs: $573
Livability: 68
8. Amarillo, Texas
Two-bedroom rent: $985.17
Monthly child care costs: $566
Livability: 73
9. Lake Charles, Louisiana
Two-bedroom rent: $941.50
Monthly child care costs: $492
Livability: 70
10. San Angelo, Texas
Two-bedroom rent: $1,043.67
Monthly child care costs: $584
Livability: 78
11. Laredo, Texas
Two-bedroom rent: $986.33
Monthly child care costs: $558
Livability: 72
12. Bryan, Texas
Two-bedroom rent: $1,026.17
Monthly child care costs: $573
Livability: 73
13. Davenport, Iowa
Two-bedroom rent: $948.50
Monthly child care costs: $758
Livability: 69
14. Des Moines, Iowa
Two-bedroom rent: $951.17
Monthly child care costs: $789
Livability: 75
15. Longview, Texas
Two-bedroom rent: $1,022.50
Monthly child care costs: $549
Livability: 78
16. Rogers, Arkansas
Two-bedroom rent: $943
Monthly child care costs: $496
Livability: 81
17. Cincinnati, Ohio
Two-bedroom rent: $994.83
Monthly child care costs: $734
Livability: 68
18. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Two-bedroom rent: $1,031
Monthly child care costs: $594
Livability: 70
19. Grand Forks, North Dakota
Two-bedroom rent: $854.50
Monthly child care costs: $797
Livability: 74
20. Lincoln, Nebraska
Two-bedroom rent: $1,028.67
Monthly child care costs: $752
Livability: 78
