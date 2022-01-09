20 Most Affordable Places To Live That Have Great Weather, Too
With housing prices on the rise, it might seem like a tall order to find a place to live that has both affordable housing and good weather -- but such places do exist. PropertyShark analyzed U.S. cities with populations greater than 150,000 based on housing expenses and how comfortable their climates are, and found the top 20 places with good weather where homeowners earning a median income would spend no more than 30% of their earnings on a monthly housing payment.
If you're considering relocating, you might want to move to one of these 20 affordable cities with comfortable climates.
20. Philadelphia
Clear days: 93
Days below 32°: 88
Days above 90°: 25
Housing affordability index: 26%
19. San Antonio
Clear days: 105
Days below 32°: 20
Days above 90°: 116
Housing affordability index: 30%
18. Springfield, Missouri
Clear days: 115
Days below 32°: 100
Days above 90°: 41
Housing affordability index: 28%
17. Huntsville, Alabama
Clear days: 100
Days below 32°: 62
Days above 90°: 55
Housing affordability index: 24%
16. Little Rock, Arkansas
Clear days: 119
Days below 32°: 54
Days above 90°: 75
Housing affordability index: 19%
15. Birmingham, Alabama
Clear days: 99
Days below 32°: 50
Days above 90°: 61
Housing affordability index: 13%
14. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Clear days: 99
Days below 32°: 20
Days above 90°: 89
Housing affordability index: 26%
13. Memphis, Tennessee
Clear days: 118
Days below 32°: 53
Days above 90°: 68
Housing affordability index: 17%
12. Jacksonville, Florida
Clear days: 94
Days below 32°: 15
Days above 90°: 82
Housing affordability index: 25%
11. Chattanooga, Tennessee
Clear days: 104
Days below 32°: 68
Days above 90°: 52
Housing affordability index: 28%
10. Tallahassee, Florida
Clear days: 102
Days below 32°: 29
Days above 90°: 91
Housing affordability index: 29%
9. Nashville, Tennessee
Clear days: 102
Days below 32°: 73
Days above 90°: 52
Housing affordability index: 30%
8. Shreveport, Louisiana
Clear days: 114
Days below 32°: 33
Days above 90°: 93
Housing affordability index: 18%
7. Jackson, Mississippi
Clear days: 111
Days below 32°: 45
Days above 90°: 84
Housing affordability index: 10%
6. Norfolk, Virginia
Clear days: 106
Days below 32°: 49
Days above 90°: 33
Housing affordability index: 28%
5. Greensboro, North Carolina
Clear days: 109
Days below 32°: 81
Days above 90°: 34
Housing affordability index: 23%
4. Mobile, Alabama
Clear days: 102
Days below 32°: 21
Days above 90°: 76
Housing affordability index: 22%
3. Columbus, Georgia
Clear days: 110
Days below 32°: 37
Days above 90°: 78
Housing affordability index: 16%
2. Raleigh, North Carolina
Clear days: 111
Days below 32°: 73
Days above 90°: 44
Housing affordability index: 21%
1. Charlotte, North Carolina
Clear days: 109
Days below 32°: 63
Days above 90°: 46
Housing affordability index: 29%
Source: All data is pulled from PropertyShark and is accurate as of Sept. 21, 2021.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Most Affordable Places To Live That Have Great Weather, Too