20 Most Affordable Places To Live That Have Great Weather, Too

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read



With housing prices on the rise, it might seem like a tall order to find a place to live that has both affordable housing and good weather -- but such places do exist. PropertyShark analyzed U.S. cities with populations greater than 150,000 based on housing expenses and how comfortable their climates are, and found the top 20 places with good weather where homeowners earning a median income would spend no more than 30% of their earnings on a monthly housing payment.

If you're considering relocating, you might want to move to one of these 20 affordable cities with comfortable climates.




20. Philadelphia

  • Clear days: 93

  • Days below 32°: 88

  • Days above 90°: 25

  • Housing affordability index: 26%




19. San Antonio

  • Clear days: 105

  • Days below 32°: 20

  • Days above 90°: 116

  • Housing affordability index: 30%




18. Springfield, Missouri

  • Clear days: 115

  • Days below 32°: 100

  • Days above 90°: 41

  • Housing affordability index: 28%




17. Huntsville, Alabama

  • Clear days: 100

  • Days below 32°: 62

  • Days above 90°: 55

  • Housing affordability index: 24%




16. Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Clear days: 119

  • Days below 32°: 54

  • Days above 90°: 75

  • Housing affordability index: 19%




15. Birmingham, Alabama

  • Clear days: 99

  • Days below 32°: 50

  • Days above 90°: 61

  • Housing affordability index: 13%




14. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • Clear days: 99

  • Days below 32°: 20

  • Days above 90°: 89

  • Housing affordability index: 26%




13. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Clear days: 118

  • Days below 32°: 53

  • Days above 90°: 68

  • Housing affordability index: 17%




12. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Clear days: 94

  • Days below 32°: 15

  • Days above 90°: 82

  • Housing affordability index: 25%




11. Chattanooga, Tennessee

  • Clear days: 104

  • Days below 32°: 68

  • Days above 90°: 52

  • Housing affordability index: 28%




10. Tallahassee, Florida

  • Clear days: 102

  • Days below 32°: 29

  • Days above 90°: 91

  • Housing affordability index: 29%




9. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Clear days: 102

  • Days below 32°: 73

  • Days above 90°: 52

  • Housing affordability index: 30%




8. Shreveport, Louisiana

  • Clear days: 114

  • Days below 32°: 33

  • Days above 90°: 93

  • Housing affordability index: 18%




7. Jackson, Mississippi

  • Clear days: 111

  • Days below 32°: 45

  • Days above 90°: 84

  • Housing affordability index: 10%




6. Norfolk, Virginia

  • Clear days: 106

  • Days below 32°: 49

  • Days above 90°: 33

  • Housing affordability index: 28%




5. Greensboro, North Carolina

  • Clear days: 109

  • Days below 32°: 81

  • Days above 90°: 34

  • Housing affordability index: 23%




4. Mobile, Alabama

  • Clear days: 102

  • Days below 32°: 21

  • Days above 90°: 76

  • Housing affordability index: 22%




3. Columbus, Georgia

  • Clear days: 110

  • Days below 32°: 37

  • Days above 90°: 78

  • Housing affordability index: 16%




2. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Clear days: 111

  • Days below 32°: 73

  • Days above 90°: 44

  • Housing affordability index: 21%




1. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Clear days: 109

  • Days below 32°: 63

  • Days above 90°: 46

  • Housing affordability index: 29%

Source: All data is pulled from PropertyShark and is accurate as of Sept. 21, 2021.

