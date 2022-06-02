20 Most Affordable Places To Live That Have Great Weather, Too

MarketWatch

The median home price in America now tops $428,000, according to the St. Louis Fed. And those affordability issues are now compounded by mortgage rates that have been rising throughout 2022, with pros saying we may see them go even higher (see the lowest mortgage rates you can get now here). Blountstown is a small town just over an hour inland from Panama City Beach with a rural feel, and warm weather year-round.