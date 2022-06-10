20 Most Affordable Places To Live That Have Great Weather, Too

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

With housing prices on the rise, it might seem like a tall order to find a place to live that has both affordable housing and good weather -- but such places do exist. PropertyShark analyzed U.S. cities with populations greater than 150,000 based on housing expenses and how comfortable their climates are, and found the top 20 places with good weather where homeowners earning a median income would spend no more than 30% of their earnings on a monthly housing payment.

If you're considering relocating, you might want to move to one of these 20 affordable cities with comfortable climates.

20. Philadelphia

Clear days: 93

Days below 32 °: 88

Days above 90 °: 25

Housing affordability index: 26%

19. San Antonio

Clear days: 105

Days below 32 °: 20

Days above 90 °: 116

Housing affordability index: 30%

18. Springfield, Missouri

Clear days: 115

Days below 32 °: 100

Days above 90 °: 41

Housing affordability index: 28%

17. Huntsville, Alabama

Clear days: 100

Days below 32 °: 62

Days above 90 °: 55

Housing affordability index: 24%

16. Little Rock, Arkansas

Clear days: 119

Days below 32 °: 54

Days above 90 °: 75

Housing affordability index: 19%

15. Birmingham, Alabama

Clear days: 99

Days below 32 °: 50

Days above 90 °: 61

Housing affordability index: 13%

14. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Clear days: 99

Days below 32 °: 20

Days above 90 °: 89

Housing affordability index: 26%

13. Memphis, Tennessee

Clear days: 118

Days below 32 °: 53

Days above 90 °: 68

Housing affordability index: 17%

12. Jacksonville, Florida

Clear days: 94

Days below 32 °: 15

Days above 90 °: 82

Housing affordability index: 25%

11. Chattanooga, Tennessee

Clear days: 104

Days below 32 °: 68

Days above 90 °: 52

Housing affordability index: 28%

10. Tallahassee, Florida

Clear days: 102

Days below 32 °: 29

Days above 90 °: 91

Housing affordability index: 29%

9. Nashville, Tennessee

Clear days: 102

Days below 32 °: 73

Days above 90 °: 52

Housing affordability index: 30%

8. Shreveport, Louisiana

Clear days: 114

Days below 32 °: 33

Days above 90 °: 93

Housing affordability index: 18%

7. Jackson, Mississippi

Clear days: 111

Days below 32 °: 45

Days above 90 °: 84

Housing affordability index: 10%

6. Norfolk, Virginia

Clear days: 106

Days below 32 °: 49

Days above 90 °: 33

Housing affordability index: 28%

5. Greensboro, North Carolina

Clear days: 109

Days below 32 °: 81

Days above 90 °: 34

Housing affordability index: 23%

4. Mobile, Alabama

Clear days: 102

Days below 32 °: 21

Days above 90 °: 76

Housing affordability index: 22%

3. Columbus, Georgia

Clear days: 110

Days below 32 °: 37

Days above 90 °: 78

Housing affordability index: 16%

2. Raleigh, North Carolina

Clear days: 111

Days below 32 °: 73

Days above 90 °: 44

Housing affordability index: 21%

1. Charlotte, North Carolina

Clear days: 109

Days below 32 °: 63

Days above 90 °: 46

Housing affordability index: 29%

Source: All data is pulled from PropertyShark and is accurate as of Sept. 21, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Most Affordable Places To Live That Have Great Weather, Too