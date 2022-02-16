20 Most Affordable Places To Live That Have Great Weather, Too

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

With housing prices on the rise, it might seem like a tall order to find a place to live that has both affordable housing and good weather -- but such places do exist. PropertyShark analyzed U.S. cities with populations greater than 150,000 based on housing expenses and how comfortable their climates are, and found the top 20 places with good weather where homeowners earning a median income would spend no more than 30% of their earnings on a monthly housing payment.

Social Security 2022: How the COLA Will Increase Benefits for the Average Senior Couple

If you're considering relocating, you might want to move to one of these 20 affordable cities with comfortable climates.

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Philadelphia

  • Clear days: 93

  • Days below 32°: 88

  • Days above 90°: 25

  • Housing affordability index: 26%

Find Out: 20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home's Value

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. San Antonio

  • Clear days: 105

  • Days below 32°: 20

  • Days above 90°: 116

  • Housing affordability index: 30%

Related: 50 Cheapest Places To Retire Across America

JTGrafix / iStock.com
JTGrafix / iStock.com

18. Springfield, Missouri

  • Clear days: 115

  • Days below 32°: 100

  • Days above 90°: 41

  • Housing affordability index: 28%

See: The 50 Best Cities for Renters

gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto
gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Huntsville, Alabama

  • Clear days: 100

  • Days below 32°: 62

  • Days above 90°: 55

  • Housing affordability index: 24%

Find Out: These Are the 50 Best Cities for Gen Z To Live Well on a Budget

dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Clear days: 119

  • Days below 32°: 54

  • Days above 90°: 75

  • Housing affordability index: 19%

See: The Most Expensive Countries To Live In

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

15. Birmingham, Alabama

  • Clear days: 99

  • Days below 32°: 50

  • Days above 90°: 61

  • Housing affordability index: 13%

Take a Look: Here's How Much You Need To Earn To Be 'Rich' in Every State

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

14. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • Clear days: 99

  • Days below 32°: 20

  • Days above 90°: 89

  • Housing affordability index: 26%

See: States Where Your Retirement Will Cost Less Than $45,000 a Year

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Clear days: 118

  • Days below 32°: 53

  • Days above 90°: 68

  • Housing affordability index: 17%

Check Out: 35 Surprising Cities With Low Costs of Living

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Clear days: 94

  • Days below 32°: 15

  • Days above 90°: 82

  • Housing affordability index: 25%

Check It Out: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America's 50 Largest Cities

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Chattanooga, Tennessee

  • Clear days: 104

  • Days below 32°: 68

  • Days above 90°: 52

  • Housing affordability index: 28%

Check Out: The Cost To Own a 3-Bedroom Home in Every State

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

10. Tallahassee, Florida

  • Clear days: 102

  • Days below 32°: 29

  • Days above 90°: 91

  • Housing affordability index: 29%

Important: 28 House-Flipping Rules You Should Never Break

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

9. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Clear days: 102

  • Days below 32°: 73

  • Days above 90°: 52

  • Housing affordability index: 30%

Be Aware: 17 Dumb Home-Buying Mistakes That Hurt Your Wallet

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

8. Shreveport, Louisiana

  • Clear days: 114

  • Days below 32°: 33

  • Days above 90°: 93

  • Housing affordability index: 18%

Read More: 8 Insider Tips to Get Rich in Real Estate

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

7. Jackson, Mississippi

  • Clear days: 111

  • Days below 32°: 45

  • Days above 90°: 84

  • Housing affordability index: 10%

Find Out: 10 Things To Always Ask the Home Inspector

Kate Scott / Shutterstock.com
Kate Scott / Shutterstock.com

6. Norfolk, Virginia

  • Clear days: 106

  • Days below 32°: 49

  • Days above 90°: 33

  • Housing affordability index: 28%

Worth Reading: States With the Highest Property Taxes

734893444 / Shutterstock.com
734893444 / Shutterstock.com

5. Greensboro, North Carolina

  • Clear days: 109

  • Days below 32°: 81

  • Days above 90°: 34

  • Housing affordability index: 23%

See: Best Places in Every State To Get a Vacation Home

peeterv / Getty Images
peeterv / Getty Images

4. Mobile, Alabama

  • Clear days: 102

  • Days below 32°: 21

  • Days above 90°: 76

  • Housing affordability index: 22%

Check Out: Buying a House Is Crazy Right Now -- Consider Renting in These 10 Cities To Save Money

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

3. Columbus, Georgia

  • Clear days: 110

  • Days below 32°: 37

  • Days above 90°: 78

  • Housing affordability index: 16%

See: 50 Cities With the Most Homes Under $100K

Sharkshock / Shutterstock.com
Sharkshock / Shutterstock.com

2. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Clear days: 111

  • Days below 32°: 73

  • Days above 90°: 44

  • Housing affordability index: 21%

Find Out: Are We in a Housing Bubble?

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Clear days: 109

  • Days below 32°: 63

  • Days above 90°: 46

  • Housing affordability index: 29%

More From GOBankingRates

Source: All data is pulled from PropertyShark and is accurate as of Sept. 21, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Most Affordable Places To Live That Have Great Weather, Too

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 6 Incredible Perks of Being a Costco Employee

    Costco was one of the companies at the forefront of raising their minimum wage to $15 (it's now $16), but the pay is only one of the job perks that come along with working at the warehouse club....

  • Jeff Lewis Sells Hollywood Home for Nearly $5.2 Million — See Inside!

    Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis sold his home in Los Angeles after reducing the asking price by $500,000 in September

  • Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp Flips L.A. Mansion Back Onto the Market

    Cooper Kupp was just crowned MVP of Super Bowl LVI, thanks to the wide receiver’s significant role in propelling the Los Angeles Rams to a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. One of his first orders of business afterward? Relaxing at Disneyland with fellow teammates Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford, of course! But as […]

  • Thinking of Selling Your House? How About Making a Deal With Your Kids Instead?

    When everyone wants to buy your house, you might not want to give it up too soon. It might not be done appreciating.

  • Renters across US face sharp increases – averaging up to 40% in some cities

    Americans face having to move or pay much bigger slice of income to stay in their homes as prices outstrip wages An apartment is advertised for rent in Albuquerque, New Mexico, amid high demand for rental and sharp prices. Photograph: Roberto E Rosales/Albuquerque Journal/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock Rental prices across America have soared over the past year, with some cities experiencing average price hikes of up to 40%, leaving many renters stunned and grappling with either having to move to be able

  • Murdaugh home where disgraced SC lawyer’s son, wife were murdered listed for $3.9M

    Multiple news reports say an offer has already been made on the Moselle property.

  • 'We're selling away Savannah': Housing costs surge as renters, landlords scramble

    In Savannah, rents have skyrocketed 32% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, even while wages have remained stagnant.

  • Homebuyers in U.S. Lose Hope as Costlier Loans Sap Affordability

    (Bloomberg) -- First-time homebuyers, already getting clobbered by bidding wars, now face a potential knockout punch: higher mortgage rates.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackPrince Andrew Agrees to Settle Virginia Giuffre Sex Assault ClaimCosts for 30-year loans hit a more than tw

  • Looking for a home in St. Joseph County? Here's what $350,000 can get you.

    While 2022 is looking to be a whirlwind year for real estate, here are some ideas what $350,000 will buy in the county. The Kizer Mansion, maybe?

  • 'An intergeneration issue': Why a rising gap between Black and white homeownership will only keep growing

    The homeownership gulf will affect retirement prospects for Black Americans and their ability to pass down wealth to the next generation.

  • House Money: Zillow rights the ship, stress testing the Fed and more

    In this week's edition of House Money: Real estate giant Zillow reverses its fortunes and outperforms expectations, the mayor of Maui pushes for public-private partnership to add more housing and business leaders share their thoughts on remote work as the new norm.

  • This Office REIT Is Benefiting From the Bitcoin Boom

    There have been a lot of questions surrounding the future of office space. Many companies plan to allow more of their employees to work remotely in the future, either permanently or in a hybrid model.

  • Double-digit declines in home sales predicted for 2022. Low Cape inventory to blame

    Housing study shows real estate trends for 2019-2021 and forecast for 2022. Low inventory will mean fewer sales, higher prices in 2022.

  • 3 Things That Frustrate Me About Owning a Home

    When my husband and I bought our home, we immediately reworked our budget to factor in expenses like our mortgage payments and property taxes. But seeing as how most people in my area pay more than that per quarter, it's frustrating.

  • This might be key to bringing back office tenants, Denver brokers say

    As office tenants look to entice employees back to the office, they’re looking to do so with attractive office spaces with quick move-ins.

  • Estate Planning Financial Advisor

    An estate plan is a set of documents describing the way you want your assets to be distributed when you die or become incapacitated. Along with retirement planning, managing risk and investments, an estate plan is a basic part of … Continue reading → The post Estate Planning Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Is an Estate?

    In financial law, an "estate" refers to all of the assets and property owned by someone who has died. However, this definition can have a few different applications depending on where in the estate process the decedent’s estate is. Estate … Continue reading → The post What Is an Estate? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s Property Woes Engulf London with Stalled Projects, Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- In London’s Royal Albert Dock, almost two dozen buildings conceived of as a new Chinese Canary Wharf stand mostly empty and in the hands of lenders who have finally pulled the plug. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeacePutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeting: Ukraine UpdateHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for

  • Should You Sell Your House to an Investment Company?

    Selling to a private investor can offer a smooth and efficient route to your next house—but only if you have a firm understanding of the price of convenience.

  • 20 Insider Tips To Save Money on Every Part of Your Home

    The expenses that come with buying, renovating and decorating a home can add up, but fortunately, there are ways to save money every step of the way. Find Out: Renovate Your Home for Under $10,000 --...