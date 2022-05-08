20 Most Affordable Places To Live That Have Great Weather, Too

With housing prices on the rise, it might seem like a tall order to find a place to live that has both affordable housing and good weather -- but such places do exist. PropertyShark analyzed U.S. cities with populations greater than 150,000 based on housing expenses and how comfortable their climates are, and found the top 20 places with good weather where homeowners earning a median income would spend no more than 30% of their earnings on a monthly housing payment.

If you're considering relocating, you might want to move to one of these 20 affordable cities with comfortable climates.

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Philadelphia

  • Clear days: 93

  • Days below 32°: 88

  • Days above 90°: 25

  • Housing affordability index: 26%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. San Antonio

  • Clear days: 105

  • Days below 32°: 20

  • Days above 90°: 116

  • Housing affordability index: 30%

JTGrafix / iStock.com
JTGrafix / iStock.com

18. Springfield, Missouri

  • Clear days: 115

  • Days below 32°: 100

  • Days above 90°: 41

  • Housing affordability index: 28%

gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto
gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Huntsville, Alabama

  • Clear days: 100

  • Days below 32°: 62

  • Days above 90°: 55

  • Housing affordability index: 24%

dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Clear days: 119

  • Days below 32°: 54

  • Days above 90°: 75

  • Housing affordability index: 19%

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

15. Birmingham, Alabama

  • Clear days: 99

  • Days below 32°: 50

  • Days above 90°: 61

  • Housing affordability index: 13%

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

14. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • Clear days: 99

  • Days below 32°: 20

  • Days above 90°: 89

  • Housing affordability index: 26%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Clear days: 118

  • Days below 32°: 53

  • Days above 90°: 68

  • Housing affordability index: 17%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Clear days: 94

  • Days below 32°: 15

  • Days above 90°: 82

  • Housing affordability index: 25%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Chattanooga, Tennessee

  • Clear days: 104

  • Days below 32°: 68

  • Days above 90°: 52

  • Housing affordability index: 28%

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

10. Tallahassee, Florida

  • Clear days: 102

  • Days below 32°: 29

  • Days above 90°: 91

  • Housing affordability index: 29%

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

9. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Clear days: 102

  • Days below 32°: 73

  • Days above 90°: 52

  • Housing affordability index: 30%

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

8. Shreveport, Louisiana

  • Clear days: 114

  • Days below 32°: 33

  • Days above 90°: 93

  • Housing affordability index: 18%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

7. Jackson, Mississippi

  • Clear days: 111

  • Days below 32°: 45

  • Days above 90°: 84

  • Housing affordability index: 10%

Kate Scott / Shutterstock.com
Kate Scott / Shutterstock.com

6. Norfolk, Virginia

  • Clear days: 106

  • Days below 32°: 49

  • Days above 90°: 33

  • Housing affordability index: 28%

734893444 / Shutterstock.com
734893444 / Shutterstock.com

5. Greensboro, North Carolina

  • Clear days: 109

  • Days below 32°: 81

  • Days above 90°: 34

  • Housing affordability index: 23%

peeterv / Getty Images
peeterv / Getty Images

4. Mobile, Alabama

  • Clear days: 102

  • Days below 32°: 21

  • Days above 90°: 76

  • Housing affordability index: 22%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

3. Columbus, Georgia

  • Clear days: 110

  • Days below 32°: 37

  • Days above 90°: 78

  • Housing affordability index: 16%

Sharkshock / Shutterstock.com
Sharkshock / Shutterstock.com

2. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Clear days: 111

  • Days below 32°: 73

  • Days above 90°: 44

  • Housing affordability index: 21%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Clear days: 109

  • Days below 32°: 63

  • Days above 90°: 46

  • Housing affordability index: 29%

Source: All data is pulled from PropertyShark and is accurate as of Sept. 21, 2021.

