The 20 most dangerous volcanoes in the US, ranked

The US federal government ranks the country's volcanoes based on how much of a threat they pose.

Each one gets two scores: an overall threat score and an aviation threat score, and it ranked Hawaii's Kilauea volcano as posing the biggest risk.

The US federal government produces a ranking of which volcanoes pose the most threat to the country.

The ranking was updated last year for the first time since 2005, and said that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could cause the most damage.

The overall threat score looks at 24 factors including how often it erupts, how powerful its eruptions are, the nearby population size, and how many people have been killed or evacuated before.

The aviation threat score is similar but focuses on factors like how close a volcano is to airports, and which flight paths go nearby.

Here are the 20 volcanoes that post the biggest risk:

19: Iliamna Volcano, Alaska. Threat Score: 115. Aviation Threat: 34.

Iliamna Volcano Alaska

Avalanches are common on the volcano.

19: Mount Okmok, Alaska. Threat Score: 117. Aviation Threat: 47.

Mount Omok Volcano Alaska

The USGS calls Mount Okmok "formidable."

18: Long Valley Caldera, California. Threat Score: 129. Aviation Threat: 29.

Mammoth Mountain Long Valley Caldera

"Since volcanic unrest can escalate to an eruption quickly — in a few weeks, days, or less —USGS scientists are monitoring the activity closely," the USGS said.

17: Crater Lake, Oregon. Threat Score: 129. Aviation Threat: 37.

Crater Lake Oregon

Violent eruptions could occur when the volcano in Crater Lake erupts: When water and magma mix, the result can be highly explosive.