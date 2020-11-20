20 must-have holiday gifts you can get at Macy's

These are the best gifts you can buy at Macy's.

No store is as synonymous with the holidays as Macy’s. The New York City-based department store has locations around the country, but it lives rent-free inside our collective minds thanks to long-held traditions like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, where Santa closes out the parade and ushers in the official Christmas season and the timeless film Miracle on 34th Street.

But whether you live close to a Macy’s store or not, the online shop should be at the top of your list this year. With an assortment of incredible sales between now and Christmas — and even beyond — it’s the perfect place to find something for everyone. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts you can buy right now at Macy’s, from popular tech products like Apple AirPods to some offbeat finds perfect to sneak into your loved one’s stocking.

Whatever you’re looking for, don’t forget to add something to your basket to treat yourself.

1. For the one who needs a new bag: This popular crossbody wallet

Best gifts from Macy's: Michael Kors bag

Michael Kors is known for its high-quality purses and wallets, and this 5-star buy is no different. It comes in 10 colors, from bright red to navy blue, meaning you can choose the shade that best meshes with your giftee's style. Plus, right now, it's on sale for less than $100, so you can save big on this small-but-mighty wallet.

Get the Michael Kors Mott Pebble Leather Phone Crossbody Wallet for $96

2. For the one who is always cold: Comfortable Ugg Slippers

Best gifts from Macy's: Slippers

Everyone needs a pair of comfortable slippers to wear around the house, especially now that we’re spending more time at home than ever. It’s safe to say that Ugg, the Australian-based shoe company, makes some of the best on the market — and the Scuffette II slipper is no exception. Made using suede, sheepskin, and wool, these slippers have nearly 900 five-star reviews on Macy’s.

Get the Ugg Women's Scuffette II Slippers for $90

3. For the one who loves to cook: A massive cookware set exclusive to Macy’s

Best gifts from Macy's: Cookware

For a gift that keeps on giving, why not opt for a stainless steel cookware set to help out in the kitchen? This dishwasher-safe set comes with two saucepans, a stockpot, sauté pan, frying pan, flower steamer, spoon, slotted turner, pasta spoon, and lids. Perfect for someone just starting out stocking their kitchen, and at $59.99, you might as well grab one for yourself, too.

Get the 13-piece stainless steel cookware set for $59.99

4. For the one who likes to smell great: An array of men’s designer scents

Best gifts from Macy's: Cologne

For a more intimate gift, get your man a set of designer scents to upgrade their smell from Axe body spray. This 5-piece set from Versace comes with an assortment of scents so he can try out different ones before committing to purchasing a bigger bottle. Consider this a gift that will upgrade everyone’s lives—and noses.

Get the Versace 5-piece miniature set for $39

5. For the one who is still a child at heart: A laser tag set the whole family can play

Best gifts from Macy's: Laser Tag set

Whether you have kids in your family or not, a laser tag set is the perfect way to bring a little action to your holidays. “Fun for hours,” according to one Macy’s reviewer, this set comes with two vests and two guns to create your very own amusement park right at home.

Get the FAO Schwarz laser tag set for $59.99

6. For the one who is trying to eat healthy: The air fryer that does it all

Best gifts from Macy's: Instant Vortex air fryer

If you haven’t heard of air fryers or Instant Pot, you must be living under a rock, because mommy bloggers and TikTok stars all swear by them. Since Macy’s is always up on the trends, they have an incredible deal on this 6-quart, 4-in-1 air fryer that can cook a two-pound bag of fries or a four-pound chicken in a flash. Give a gift that helps your loved one cook easier and healthier, and save a little money while you’re at it.

Get the Instant Vortex 6-qt. 4-in-1 air fryer for $89.99

7. For the one who loves smoothies: A NutriBullet to make healthy foods after the holiday feasts

Best gifts from Macy's: Nutribullet

The holidays are a hard time to eat healthy, that’s undeniable. So if someone on your shopping list is already gearing up for their 2021 goal to get fit, why not give them a helping hand with this NutriBullet system.

Get the NutriBullet 600-watt blender for $59.99

8. For the one who likes to drink on the go: A fancy tumbler to hold hot cocoa

Best gifts from Macy's: Tumbler

The perfect gift for someone visiting your house over the holidays, this 12-ounce stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and vacuum-sealed to keep drinks warm or cold for hours. Fill it up with coffee in the morning to get you through the day before tossing it into the dishwasher to transition it into an “evening cup” filled with 12 ounces of a deep red wine.

Get the Thirstystone 12-ounce stainless steel tumbler for $9.99

9. For the one who loves game night: A clever kit to turn your house into a temporary escape room

Best gifts from Macy's: Escape Room

We all know 2020 has been a complicated year. If you’re missing some of the regular fun outings we’ve had to pause over the last few months, why not bring them into your home for the holidays? This game box has everything you need to transform your own space into a temporary escape room. Designed for 2+ players ages 16 and up, this might be the most exciting way to spice up your holidays this year.

Get the Talking Tables escape room kit for $45

10. For the one who loves a wee dram: A beautiful whiskey set for the classy drinker in your life

Best gifts from Macy's: Whiskey decanter set

Does it matter how much you spend on a gift if it looks really expensive? I say no, and neither does this 5-piece whiskey set made with non-lead crystal. It comes with a stunning decanter and four old fashioned glasses guaranteed to be the star of any bar cart.

Get the Godinger Dublin 5-piece whiskey set for $35.99

11. For the homebody: A candle that will keep the smell of the holidays burning for hours

Best gifts from Macy's: Homesick Candle

Homesick Candles is famous for its state-themed candles. Last year I got the Texas scent for Christmas and it really did make my Brooklyn apartment smell like the Lone Star State. Now Macy’s is offering Homesick’s holiday scented candle: Holiday Strolls. With a 60-80 hour burn time, this candle will fill up your loved one’s home with a delicate mix of red currants, sugar plums, sandalwood, and more.

Get the Homesick Candles Holiday Strolls candle for $34

12. For the essential worker: A wellness kit to get your loved one through the end of 2020

Best gifts from Macy's: Wellness kit

We can all say that the necessities we carry with us day-to-day changed dramatically this year. This wellness kit comes with 6 reusable, non-medical face masks, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, facial tissue, and even a one-time use thermometer strip all tucked into a vegan leather bag. You could even make it more special by adding some of Reviewed’s most-trusted face masks.

Get the Pinch Provisions wellness kit for $20

13. For the foodie: Truffle hot sauce because you actually can get everything at Macy’s

Best gifts from Macy's: Hot Truffle Sauce

This hot sauce is made with a mix of black truffle, spices, ripe chili peppers, and organic agave nectar for a mouthwatering and fiery experience. Make sure this gift is opened on Christmas Eve because everybody will want a splash on their eggs at Christmas breakfast.

Get black truffle hot sauce for $18

14. For the one still getting used to the new normal: A work from home survival kit because it is still 2020, you know

Best gifts from Macy's: Work From Home Survival Kit

For many people this year, homes transformed into offices practically overnight. If someone you know is in that category, why not give them something to make their “office” feel a little more like, well, an office? This fun kit includes 9 clever items “essential” for the WFH experience, including a “Do Not Disturb” sign, webcam cover, conference call bingo card, fidget cube, and more.

Get the Pinch Provisions Work From Home Survival Kit for $20

15. For the family that’s serious about Christmas: Matching pajamas

Best gifts from Macy's: Matching pajamas

My family has never opted in for matching pajamas on Christmas, despite my constant begging. If you are one of those families — or are about to start — Macy’s has tons of different matching pajama sets that fit everyone. From youth sizes to adult sizes, and even a whole range of plus-size options, everyone will look cute and feel cozy this holiday season.

Shop the entire line of pajamas here

16. For the smartphone addict: A smartphone holder that makes life easier

Best gifts from Macy's: Smartphone holder

For the person that can’t stop scrolling, why not give their arm a break with this super handy phone holder that can clip on different surfaces. Great for watching a movie in bed or on a plane, or even just using as a safe way to mount a phone in the car, this gift is the best $10 you can spend right now.

Get the Lazy Arm smartphone holder for $9.99

17. For the caffeine addict: A fancy dual coffee maker

Best gifts from Macy's: Coffee maker

There’s no way to win someone ever like showing up with a warm cup of coffee. With this dual coffee maker from Cuisinart, why not show up with a gift that can brew a 12-cup pot of coffee and single-brew K-cups? It’s self-cleaning, can accommodate travel mugs, and programmable so the coffee is waiting for you when you get up in the morning.

Get the Cuisinart SS-15 dual coffee maker for $249.99

18. For the one who needs to relax: A fancy foot massager so you can stop paying for spa gift certificates

Best gifts from Macy's: Foot and calf massager

A splurge-worthy gift that hopefully resides in your own home for personal use, this Homedics foot and calf massager has plenty of settings to make feet feel good. From pulsating massages to deep-kneading, pick one of four preset programs to get your loved one off their feet and into pure bliss for a while.

Get the Homedics Therapist Select Foot and Calf Massager for $166.99

19. For that special someone: A diamond pendant necklace because diamonds are a girl’s best friend

Best gifts from Macy's: Diamond necklace

If you didn’t already know, diamonds are expensive. But around the holidays Macy’s releases a series of deals on stunning diamond necklaces you can actually feel okay about purchasing. This beautiful necklace features a half-carat baguette-shaped pendant that’s set in either sterling silver, 14k rose gold, or 14k yellow gold.

Get the ½ carat diamond baguette cluster pendant necklace for $199

20. For the one who wants to make a statement: Crazy fluffy Ugg sliders

Best gifts from Macy's: Ugg Fluff Yeah Slippers

A less traditional pair of cozy shoes, these Ugg sliders are definitely a statement gift. They also happen to have over 3,950 5-star reviews on Macy’s, so you can’t say people don’t love them. Available in five different color options, including zebra and cheetah print, these might just be the funnest gift to open up on a cold and crisp holiday morning.

Get the Ugg women’s Fluff Yeah slides for $100

