17 must-have accessories and more for new dog owners

These are the must-have accessories and products for your new pup.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

You’ll probably experience a big jumble of emotions when bringing home your new dog or puppy. On the one hand, you’re unbelievably excited about your adorable new pet, but chances are you’ll also be a bit worried about how they’ll fit into your family and whether you’re prepared to take care of them.

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

I’m willing to bet you’re more prepared than you think (especially if you’re reading this article), but to assuage your concerns, here’s my list of must-have dog products based on my own personal experience. With these items on hand, you’ll be fully prepared for anything dog ownership throws at you, so you can relax and enjoy every moment with your new pooch.

►More gifts for dogs: 15 pup-approved gifts for dogs and the pet parents who love them

1. An appropriately sized dog collar

This collar is sturdy and stylish, and it comes in several sizes.

First things first, your pup is going to need a collar! If you adopt from a rescue or a breeder, they may give you a collar, but chances are you will want one that suits your tastes. When shopping for a dog collar, select one that’s the right size for your dog has a quick-release clasp for safety and has a sturdy D-ring where you can attach a leash. Additionally, collars like this one from Blueberry Pet include an extra loop where you can attach dog tags so they won’t get in the way of your leash.

$17 at Chewy

2. A crate for mandatory naptime

Crates ensure your dog doesn't get into trouble while you're away.

Whether or not you decide to crate-train your dog is up to you, but many pet owners and professional trainers recommend the practice. If you decide to crate train, a product like the Frisco Wire Dog Crate is a great option, as it includes a divider panel for growing dogs and folds up for easy transport. It also has two doors and an easy-to-clean plastic base—because accidents happen!

Story continues

$76 at Chewy

3. A cool, comfy bed that’s ideal for chewy-happy dogs

This is one of the best dog beds for chewers!

Many pet owners want to get their dogs plush, cushy beds, but if you’re not sure if your new dog is a chewer, you might want to err on the side of caution and get one of these elevated dog beds instead. These beds have a steel frame covered in durable, PVC-coated fabric, and their elevated design will keep your dog cooler on hot days. You can put a blanket or towel over it if you want to give your dog extra cushion.

$30 at Chewy

4. An airtight storage container for food

These stacking dog food containers have thousands of positive reviews.

It’s important to store dog food in an airtight container—otherwise mice, bugs and other unwelcome critters may break into your supply. These stackable pet food containers are an extremely popular option for dog food, as they can hold up to 40 or 60 pounds of kibble and have convenient spin-off lids. They’re made from heavy-duty, BPA-free food-grade plastic and their airtight seal keeps pests out and odors in.

$45 at Chewy

5. A baby gate to block off certain rooms

You can use this gate to block off rooms where your dog isn't allowed.

Whether you want to keep your dog out of the kitchen, away from the cat litter box, or from going upstairs, a “baby” gate will be your best friend. This extra-wide gate from Carlson Pet Products works in doors 29 to 36.5 inches, and it has a convenient walk-through design that you can easily lock. Plus, there’s a smaller door at the bottom of the gate, just in case you have a cat or small pup who might need to pass through.

$44 at Chewy

6. A sturdy leash for your daily walks

A leash with a second handle comes in handy when walking your dog.

A leash is another essential product for dog owners; not all leashes are created equal. Personally, I like leashes that have double handles—in addition to the loop at the end of the leash, there’s another loop mid-way down for those instances when you want to keep your dog close to you. This particular double-handle leash is 6 feet long and made of heavy-duty nylon, and it even has reflective stitching for when you’re walking at night.

$16 at Chewy

7. A set of washable dog bowls

These stainless steel bowls can go in the dishwasher.

Your new dog will need food and water bowls, and these affordable stainless steel bowls are a great option. They have a 4-¾ cup capacity, so they’re best for medium to large dogs, and they have a rubber base to prevent skidding and protect your floors. Plus, when the bowls get dirty, you can toss them in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

$5 at Chewy

8. A food mat to minimize dinnertime messes

A food mat will keep your dog from making a huge mess at mealtime.

It’s also a good idea to invest in a food mat, which will keep your dog’s food bowl from damaging your floor. I got one of these when my dog started playing in her water dish—it kept the mess contained and prevented my hardwood floors from getting wet. The silicone mat has a raised lip to keep spills contained and is stain-resistant, making it a breeze to clean.

$19 at Chewy

9. A Kong toy (or two) to keep your pup busy

I don't think we would have survived puppyhood with a Kong toy.

When Addy was little, she used to get a Kong stuffed with peanut butter and fruit every night at bedtime—it was the only way she would settle into her crate without a fuss. Now that she’s grown, I still use our Kong toy to keep her occupied when I’m busy working or when we’re going to be gone all day. We own four of them!

As you might be able to tell, I’m a huge fan of the Kong, which is essentially just a rubber toy with a hollow interior. You can stuff it with all kinds of treats or food, and your pooch will be occupied for hours trying to get the goodies out. You can even freeze them to keep your dog occupied for longer.

$14 at Chewy

10. A convenient, long-lasting flea and tick collar

Seresto Flea and Tick Collars are pricey, but they last for eight months.

Flea and tick medication comes in many forms, but one of the longest-lasting solutions is the popular Seresto Flea and Tick Collar. Unlike topical medication, which must be applied every month, Seresto collars last eight months! They release a low concentration of medication over the course of several months, and they’re odorless and non-greasy, to boot.

$55 at Chewy

11. This guide to help you train your new pooch

I used this training guide with my own dog, and we loved it.

Whenever anyone asks how I trained Addy, I recommend two things: puppy school and this book. I used the five-week program outlined in Training the Best Dog Ever—written by Dawn Sylvia-Stasiewicz, who has trained the dogs of several presidents—to teach Addy all her basic commands, and we had great results with the positive reinforcement system. Plus, it doesn’t have to be used with puppies—the program can also be used with adult dogs, which is great if you’re bringing home a rescue.

$8 at Chewy

12. A top-rated ear treatment for infections

No dog is ever this calm when having their ears cleaned. Just FYI.

There comes a time in every dog’s life when their ears get dirty, itchy, and smelly, and you’ll be glad you have this product on hand. The Zymox Otic Pet Ear Treatment is an over-the-counter treatment for bacterial, fungal, and yeast infections, cleaning and treating your dog’s ear issues with a once-daily treatment. It also contains hydrocortisone to minimize itching and inflammation.

$24 at Chewy

13. Nail clippers for at-home grooming

Keep your dog's nails a safe length with these clippers.

If your dog’s nails get too long, it can be uncomfortable for them, so it’s essential to trim your pooch’s nails at home if they don’t go to the groomer regularly. These popular dog nail clippers deliver clean cuts every time, allowing you to make quick work of this grooming task, and there’s even a built-in safety stop that will prevent you from cutting the nail too short.

$12 at Chewy

14. All-in-1 dog shampoo and conditioner that smells amazing

Your dog will be oh-so-soft after a bath with this shampoo.

After a long day of swimming or playing in the dirt, your dog will probably be quite stinky! When this happens, it’s time to break out the licking mat listed above and give them a good bath. The Buddy Wash Original Lavender & Mint Dog Shampoo and Conditioner is a top-rated product among pet parents, who say it will leave your dog super soft and smelling fresh. Plus, it’s gentle enough for pups with sensitive skin.

$15 at Chewy

15. These durable rubber toy balls

These orange balls are incredibly durable.

Toy shopping for your dog is always fun, and I’d recommend adding some Chuckit! Balls to the list. These rubber balls are incredibly durable, even for dogs who love to destroy toys, and they’re easy to spot in your yard, thanks to the bright orange color. Plus, you can also get a special Chuckit! Launcher to go along with them, which allows you to send the balls flying for some seriously intense games of fetch.

$10 at Chewy

16. A big box of treats for your good boy or girl

Dogs love Milk-Bones, and you'll love their reasonable price.

Milk-Bone is arguably one of the most popular dog treats. This 10-pound box of medium-sized treats costs just $12 and will last you for months! Milk-Bones are fortified with 12 vitamins and minerals, and their crunchy texture helps to remove plaque and tartar, keeping your dog’s teeth nice and clean.

$15 at Chewy

17. A long-lasting supply of poop bags

Don't forget the poop bags!

While not the most glamorous purchase you’ll make for your dog, poop bags are a necessity, especially if you don’t have your own yard. Luckily, many retailers offer multi-packs of poop bags, ensuring you’ll have enough to last several months.

$8 at Chewy

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 17 must-have products for new dog owners