Take 20% off one of our favorite hybrid mattresses at the Brooklyn Bedding Fall Sale

The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid is one of our favorites of its kind and you can get one for 20% off.

Hybrid mattresses give you the best of both worlds when it comes to sleep: Foam cushioning for maximum comfort and an innerspring coil to give you support. If that's what you're looking for, Brooklyn Bedding is offering one of the best hybrid mattresses we've ever tried for a great discount—but you'll have to act fast.

The sleep brand is currently hosting its fall sale through tomorrow, September 28, with 20% off mattresses with coupon code FALL20, which can add up to hundreds of dollars in savings across a variety of mattress types. (The coupon code should automatically apply when you add items to your cart.)

Regular prices normally start from $599 for a twin, but the fall sale brings the price for the mattress in soft, medium or firm for as low as $479.20. When our sleep writer tested the medium-firm Signature mattress, she found it to be more soft than firm. Though its innerspring base provided a supportive core, she found that the mattress became "too forgiving" for stomach sleepers after a few weeks. (The company recommends the firm version of the Signature if you “sleep mainly on your stomach and/or back,” and the medium-firm if "you're a combination back, stomach, and side sleeper.") All in all, we included it in our roundup of the best hybrid mattresses and thought this mattress would strike the right balance for many sleepers, especially at the price and, as our tester noted, for side sleepers.

Brooklyn Bedding carries a range of mattresses from the affordable Signature to the cooling Aurora.

Another popular Brooklyn Bedding piece is its Aurora hybrid mattress, which usually runs $999 in the twin size but is discounted down to $799.20. While we haven't tested this model ourselves, Brooklyn Bedding claims the TitanCool technology in the Aurora can keep skin temperature at an ideal 88 degrees during sleep. If you're interested in seeing for yourself, don't sweat: Brooklyn Bedding offers a 120-night trial with free shipping and returns.

Check out this sale event to get major savings on your next night's sleep—but don't wait, since these savings will be just a dream after tomorrow.

