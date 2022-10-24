20-year-old accused of murder after fatal shooting in North Raleigh

Police have charged a 20-year-old man with murder a day after a fatal shooting in North Raleigh.

Kahleed Zion Blount is accused of shooting 29-year-old Zake Nati Pratt, of Raleigh on Spring Forest Road on Sunday afternoon.

Officers arrived about 1:54 p.m. but did not find Pratt until 2:18 pm. He was taken to a hospital where he died, according to a news release.

Police did not say what the motive for the shooting was or if the two men knew each other.

Blount is in the Wake County Detention Center.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.