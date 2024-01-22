20-year-old accused of street racing, leading Lubbock deputies on I-27 pursuit

A 20-year-old man remained behind bars Monday after reportedly leading Lubbock County sheriff's deputies on a short pursuit before crashing his car early Sunday.

According to a news release from the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office, a deputy on patrol reportedly spotted several cars street racing near Interstate 27 and Marsha Sharp Freeway around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The deputy tried to stop one of the drivers, later identified as 20-year-old Joshua Mungro, when Mungro allegedly took off and fled from the deputy in his car.

The deputy initiated a pursuit that ended when Mungro's vehicle left the road and crashed into a ditch near I-27 and Municipal Drive, LCSO said. After he was cleared of injuries by EMS, Mungro was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Mungro is charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, reckless driving and racing on a highway. He remained in jail Monday afternoon with bond totaling $4,000.

No other arrests were reported and the case remains under investigation, officials said.

