20-year-old Appleton woman convicted of first-degree reckless homicide in fatal crash

APPLETON – A 20-year-old Appleton woman was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide after she entered a no contest plea in Outagamie County Circuit Court Thursday.

Irma Garcia was charged after a Sept. 17 fiery crash that killed Silia Hurula, 50, of Appleton.

Garcia, then 19, was driving 106 mph moments before she crashed into the back of Hurula's vehicle, which was stopped at the intersection of Oneida Street and Calumet Street, according to a criminal complaint.

Hurula died at the scene and Garcia was hospitalized.

According to the complaint, Garcia initially denied using any alcohol or drugs, but later admitted to police that she had used mushrooms an hour before the crash.

Garcia's sentencing hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 19. She could face up to 60 years in prison.

