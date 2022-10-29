20-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting two people over the summer in downtown Spokane

Oct. 29—Authorities arrested a 20-year-old man last week after they said he fired multiple shots into a crowd of people, injuring two, in August outside a downtown Spokane bar.

Loren J. Bigleggins was arrested on suspicion of assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and malicious mischief for the early morning shooting on Aug. 14 outside the Crave bar on the corner of Riverside Avenue and Washington Street, according to a Spokane County Sheriff's Office news release. The release said the shooting stemmed from an argument .

A man and a boy were shot and had injuries that were not life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.

The release said detectives were investigating other violent crimes involving several persons of interest when they learned the suspect in the Crave shooting could be tied to their other investigations. Detectives contacted the Spokane Police Department in September and asked to take the lead in the Crave shooting.

Detectives obtained a warrant to arrest Bigleggins for the shooting; the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, with help from Spokane Valley deputies, arrested Bigleggins Oct. 21 at an apartment on the 900 block of South Pines Road.

Bigleggins was armed with a semiautomatic handgun, which turned out to be stolen, when he was arrested, detectives said. He is a three-time convicted felon and is not allowed to have a gun.

Bigleggins was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree malicious mischief for the shooting. He was later charged with suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm for the alleged stolen gun. Bigleggins remained in jail Friday with a bond set at $450,000, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information regarding Bigleggins that could assist detectives in their investigations is urged to call Major Crimes Detective Nate Bohanek at (509) 477-3223.