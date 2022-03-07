20-year-old arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man in Chapin Park

A man has been arrested after he stabbed another man who told him to stop singing in a Myrtle Beach park, police said.

Larry Bellamy, 20, faces an assault and battery charge, according to online booking reports. He was arrested March 2.

The stabbing happened at Chapin Park on North Kings Highway after 3 p.m.

Police said an officer found the victim on the east side of the park with what looked like blood on his shirt. The man told the officer that he was sitting on a bench when he told Bellamy to stop singing.

That’s when Bellamy walked over and stabbed him with a knife before leaving the scene.

The injured man was transported to Grand Strand Regional Hospital. His condition was not available.