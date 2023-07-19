20-year-old arrested for attempted murder

Jul. 19—GREENTOWN — Police arrested a Jonesboro, Tennessee, man Tuesday night after they say he stabbed another man in the neck during an altercation in Greentown.

Justin A. Crow Jr., 20, is now facing a preliminary charge of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, for his alleged role in the incident, per a Howard County Sheriff's Office media release.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to an alley near the 200 block of South Hunt Street in Greentown in reference to a male subject with a stab wound, the release stated.

Upon arrival, authorities located 48-year-old Ryan Cummins, of Greentown, and a bystander who was helping render aid, the release noted.

Cummins reportedly told investigators he was riding his bicycle in the alley when he was allegedly approached by a white male — later identified as Crow — wearing a black and red hoodie, the release indicated.

Cummins also stated Crow reportedly approached him and sprayed him with pepper spray, police stated in the release, and then the two allegedly got into a physical altercation.

At some point, according to the release, Crow reportedly stabbed Cummins in the neck and stated that he was going to "kill" him.

While on the ground, per Cummins' account, Crow then asked Cummins what his name was, to which Cummins stated, "Ryan."

Crow then allegedly stated "wrong guy" and left the area on foot, the release indicated.

Cummins was airlifted to an area hospital, and police stated his current condition is unknown.

Investigators were later able to eventually track Crow's location to a house in the 400 block of East Grant Street in Greentown, where the man had reportedly been staying with family for several weeks, the release noted.

The release also went on to state that when investigators in the case interviewed Crow, the man's story reportedly changed multiple times.

But Crow eventually confessed to the stabbing incident, per the release, telling authorities that Cummins called him a name that "triggered him" and that he also used a box knife to allegedly stab Cummins in the neck because he was "just done with people."

Crow is being held without bond at the Howard County Jail, and his initial hearing is pending.