20-year-old arrested in back-to-back attacks against Jewish victims
Two more men are under arrest and charged in connection to back-to-back attacks against Jewish victims in Brooklyn last weekend.
Two more men are under arrest and charged in connection to back-to-back attacks against Jewish victims in Brooklyn last weekend.
Faisal Elezzi, 25, of Staten Island, was arrested on Monday and charged with three hate crimes in connection to the attack of Joseph Borgen.
One of the main contenders to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor of Germany has come under fire over a decision to allow a controversial Turkish Islamic association a say in the content of German school textbooks. Armin Laschet, who is running as chancellor candidate for Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democrat party (CDU) in September’s elections, is already struggling with lacklustre support in the polls and facing a strong challenge from the Green Party. Now he has been accused of giving the Turkish government influence over teaching in German schools in a bid to win votes from Germany’s Turkish minority. Mr Laschet was nicknamed Türken-Armin, or Turkish Armin, in his early career for his courting of the Turkish vote.
A group of Jewish Democratic members of Congress led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (N.J.) sent a letter to President Biden Tuesday criticizing both conservatives and progressives for "reckless" and antisemitic remarks.Driving the news: The letter comes ahead of a virtual meeting Wednesday between Biden administration officials and Jewish advocacy groups seeking a more forceful response to the rise in antisemitic attacks in the U.S.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe letter calls for a "united, all-of-government effort to combat rising antisemitism in this country," and urges Biden to nominate an “experienced and qualified United States Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism."What they're saying: Without naming her, the letter calls out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust, comments which were condemned by House Republican leaders Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and Steve Scalise (La.)."[E]lected officials have used reckless, irresponsible antisemitic rhetoric," states the letter, which was also signed by Reps. Elaine Luria (Va.), Kathy Manning (N.C.) and Dean Phillips (Minn.)."These include repeated, unacceptable, and blatantly antisemitic statements made by a Member of Congress comparing facemasks and other COVID-19 public health measures to 'what happened in Nazi Germany' during the Holocaust."The members of Congress also write that they "reject comments from Members of Congress accusing Israel of being an 'apartheid state' and committing 'act[s] of terrorism.'"Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Cori Bush (Mo.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), the first female Palestinian American in Congress, have all publicly described Israel's treatment of Palestinians as apartheid.The Jewish members of Congress state that such statements are "antisemitic at their core and contribute to a climate that is hostile to many Jews." "We must never forget that less than eighty years ago, within the lifetime of our parents and grandparents, six million people were murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust because they were Jews. Israel has long provided the Jewish people with a homeland in which they can be safe after facing centuries of persecution."The big picture: The recent fighting between Israel's military and Hamas in Gaza has also fueled a rise in both antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents in the U.S. and around the world.Ocasio-Cortez tweeted last week that a recent surge in antisemitic attacks was "horrifying.""We will never, ever tolerate antisemitism here in NY or anywhere in the world," she said.Representatives for Ocasio-Cortez, Bush and Tlaib did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Read the full letter. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
The CEOs of some of America's largest banks will testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday, and the House Financial Services Committee Thursday, where they are expected to be challenged on a drop in lending over the past year, efforts to increase diversity and fight systemic racism and defend themselves against accusations of "woke capitalism,"
Year-to-date, solar module prices have risen 18 percent after almost a decade of falling costs, and experts fear that this rise could impact solar projects in the U.S. and India
With its economy hit hard by the pandemic, Tunisia is counting on Russians and eastern Europeans to salvage its tourist sector whose employees fear hunger more than Covid-19.
President Trump frequently and loudly disagreed with scientists. AP Photo/Evan Vucci, FileLast year one of my students in a history of science class commented that “no one knows which doctors to trust because they are politicizing the pandemic, just like politicians are.” The interactions between science and politics are now so complex, so numerous and often so opaque that, as my student noted, it’s not clear anymore whom to trust. People often assume that the objectivity of science requires it to be isolated from governmental politics. However, scientists have always gotten involved in politics as advisers and through shaping public opinion. And science itself – how scientists are funded and how they choose their research priorities – is a political affair. The coronavirus pandemic showed both the benefits and risks of this relationship – from the controversies surrounding hydroxychloroquine to the efforts of Operation Warp Speed allowing researchers to develop vaccines in less than a year. In this context, it is understandable that many people began to doubt whether they should trust science at all. As a historian of science, I know that the question is not whether science and politics ought to be involved – they are already. Rather, it is important for people to understand how this relationship can produce either good or bad outcomes for scientific progress and society. The historical relationship of science and politics Sputnik, the first human-made object in space and a model of which is seen here, was launched by the Soviet Union and marked the beginning of the space race between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. NSSDC/NASA/WikimediaCommons Historically, political needs have acted as key scientific accelerators but have also at times stifled scientific progress. Geopolitical objectives drive a large part of scientific research. For example, the Apollo space program from 1961 to 1972 was driven more by the competition between superpowers in the Cold War than by science. In this case, government’s funding contributed to scientific progress. In contrast, in the early days of the Soviet Union, the government’s involvement in biology had a stifling effect on science. Trofim Lysenko was a biologist under Stalin who denounced modern genetics. As he became head of top scientific institutions, his opponents were arrested or executed. Lysenkoism – despite being dead wrong – became the accepted orthodoxy in the academies and universities of communist Europe until the mid-1960s. As the Lysenko story demonstrates, when political powers decide the questions that scientists should work on – and, more importantly, what kind of answers science should find – it can harm both scientific progress and society. Two political parties, two scientific realities The relationship between science and politics has always been dynamic, but the rise of social media has changed it in an important way. Because it’s more difficult to discern between true and false content online, it’s now easier than ever before to spread politically motivated fake news. In the U.S., social media has massively accelerated a long–growing political divide in scientific trust. Starting with Ronald Reagan, Republican leaders have turned science into a partisan field. The ideology of limited government is one of the main reasons for this attitude. Republican lawmakers often ignore environmental issues despite scientific consensus on the causes and dangerous effects these issues lead to. President Trump brought the suspicion of science to another level by treating science as essentially just another political opinion. He argued that scientists and institutions who contradicted his views were motivated by their political agendas – and, by extension, that the science itself was false. By contrast, President Biden has put science at the top of his priorities. The pandemic highlighted just how differently Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. view science. OsakaWayne Studios/Moment via Getty Images As a result, the divide between scientific and anti-scientific positions – at least in the U.S. – is now often partisan. People of different political views, even when they are educated, are sometimes not able to agree on facts. For instance, among U.S. citizens with a high level of scientific knowledge, 89% of Democrats say that human activity contributes a great deal to climate change, as compared with only 17% of Republicans. Democrats are not immune to this either, as seen by the strong Democratic support for labeling genetically modified foods. This is despite scientific consensus on the safety of these foods. But overall, Republicans tend to be much more anti-science than Democrats. The pandemic has shown the risks of this political divide. People who identify as Republican are much more likely to be resistant to mask-wearing and vaccination. Disagreements in science are necessary for scientific progress. But if each party has its own definition of science, scientific truths become a matter of opinion rather than objective facts of how the world works. Where is the relationship going? Because trust in science was so degraded during Trump’s presidency, several leading peer-reviewed journals endorsed Biden as a presidential candidate. This was perhaps the first time in history that such a large number of scientific journals and magazines took clear stances for a U.S. presidential election. The fact that the acceptance or rejection of science is increasingly determined by political affiliations threatens the autonomy of scientists. Once a theory is labeled “conservative” or “liberal” it becomes difficult for scientists to challenge it. Thus, some scientists are less prone to question hypotheses for fear of political and social pressures. In my opinion, science cannot thrive under an administration that ignores scientific expertise as a whole; but neither can it thrive if scientists are told which political and moral values they must embrace. This could slow down or even prevent the emergence of new scientific hypotheses. Indeed, when scientists align themselves with or against political power, science can easily lose its most important asset: the ability to encourage disagreement and to raise new hypotheses that may go against common sense. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Liv Grjebine, Harvard University. Read more:Think like a virus to understand why the pandemic isn’t over yet – and what the US needs to do to help other countriesDr. Droegemeier goes to Washington? What could happen when a respected scientist joins Trump’s White House For her postdoctoral research at Harvard, Liv Grjebine received an Arthur Sachs Fellowship.
The interim president and PM have been removed from office by the man who led last year's coup.
A man was filmed yelling anti-Asian slurs at a Stop Asian Hate rally in Richmond, British Columbia on Sunday. What happened: The man hurled anti-Chinese slurs at members of the local Asian community, which organized the rally to raise awareness on anti-Asian hate and encourage cross-cultural dialogues to fight racism. Ivan Pak of the Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Concern Group told CTV News that the man had “a heated argument” with one volunteer by the end of the event.
The highly-anticipated Senate hearing Wednesday showed that Democrats have worries about broad economic trends that go beyond the scope of what big banks CEOs really wanted to talk about.
As fighting between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers raged before last week's cease-fire, U.S. rabbinical student Max Buchdahl wanted to be considerate of those in his community who are emotionally connected to Israel — but he also wanted to support Palestinians. Buchdahl, 25, joined dozens of rabbinical and cantorial students who signed a letter expressing solidarity with Palestinians and appealing to U.S. Jews to demand change from Israel, which it accused of abuses. Pushback came swiftly from Rabbi Bradley Shavit Artson, the dean of Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies at American Jewish University, which trains a new generation of Conservative rabbis including a small number of the letter’s signatories.
The story of Corey Kluber’s comeback has taken a sudden, dark turn. And one that no one was expecting mere hours ago.
A group of Manchester United fans visiting Gdansk for the Europa League final were attacked on a restaurant terrace late on Tuesday, Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper reported, citing local police. Local mayor Aleksandra Dulkiewicz condemned the attack on a group of between 20 and 30 fans, saying in a statement posted on Facebook that Gdansk was an open city with no place for violence. "Dear Manchester United and Villareal fans, all guests who came to Gdansk –- you are always appreciated here and we cordially welcome you to our city," she added.
The wellness industry has historically catered to white, affluent women — in the businesses and CEOs it champions, in the customers it caters to, and in its prohibitive price points. For women of color, carving out space within this exclusionary framework has typically been a self-driven undertaking — one that centers on expanding the idea of what caring for your mental and physical wellbeing can look like. That’s why, in partnership with Clorox, we’re shining the spotlight on three women who are redefining fitness to be more inclusive, accepting, and representative of everybody. As a society, we’re championing diversity more than ever before, and yet, women of color are still heavily underrepresented in the fitness world, with popular workout accounts obstinately continuing to feature the same type of woman: thin and white. This reality is what has prompted Monica Jones, co-owner and Peak Performance Coach at BASH Boxing in Arlington, Va., to use her platform for challenging the outdated and unrealistic images and messaging in the wellness and fitness industries. “The most fulfilling thing I’ve done was look wellness in the eye and open my mouth about the lack of color, opportunity, and representation,” she says. After spending her early years struggling with her own self-image and confidence, Jones is now steadfast in her belief every woman has an inner athlete that needs to be awakened, respected, and empowered — and that there’s no one-size-fits all approach to getting there. As a kid growing up in Anne Arundel County, Md., Jones played intramural soccer and indoor track; but despite being excited by sports, she didn’t feel “good enough” to play at a college level. She struggled with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and low self-esteem in the last years of high school. “I was basically trying to decide how I could find passion or I was hoping that passion would find me.” After finishing community college, Jones transferred to two different universities, but financial challenges ultimately led her to leave school completely. However, there was a pivotal moment in her final semester that changed her outlook on her future. Her anatomy and physiology course had her go to a local YMCA and create fitness and nutrition programs for various groups of people, and it instantly clicked for her. “I was finally inspired by a course and the opportunity to help others solve problems and discover what health truly is with movement,” she says. “That was the moment I decided I wanted to become a personal trainer.” Jones got her certification in 2012, but as excited as she was by her personal training business, she wasn’t immune to physical and financial challenges — including fracturing her hip in a car accident and needing to pick up an additional stream of income as a nutrition specialist. “Getting injured and falling on financial difficulties have definitely been the toughest in this career, but it’s also taught me how to become the woman I am now,” Jones reflects. She also credits her mentor, who showed her how to make training a career despite the lack of opportunity in corporate gyms for Black women. In 2014, Jones had an epiphany — she wanted to see more visuals of women of color being fit and healthy. “I had an image in my head of what I wanted to be, and that image evolved the more that I started to discover and love myself,” she says. At the time, she was exploring a newfound love of boxing, and launched a blog to chronicle her journey in that space. She was also coaching at a popular fitness studio, where she was approached to partner on a new boxing brand and studio, which would eventually become BASH. She immediately jumped at the opportunity, creating programming for the studio. By 2015, Jones’ social media following was steadily growing, and she started posting post-workout selfies for motivation and mutual encouragement between her and her friends. Eventually, her content evolved to exercise videos and posts documenting her fitness goals, as well as personal anecdotes about her injuries and struggles with self-love. Now, BASH has two locations in the Arlington area, and Jones has a following of nearly 20K on Instagram, where she continues to encourage self-love and motivate her community to embrace their inner athlete. “It’s been beautiful to relate to more and more women as I’ve shared my growth in wellness, activism, and now, even business.” One of her greatest accomplishments thus far has been fulfilling her desire to be a brand ambassador and sponsored athlete; three years ago, she signed with a major sports apparel brand, and today, she works with a number of brands, doing campaigns that promote self-love and an inclusive approach to fitness. “I need more women who look like me and can relate to me to feel like they can speak up for themselves and step into the room and know that they have a seat at the table or that they can make their own table,” she says. “[These brands] align on empowering women of all walks of life and showing them that they can perform at their best, that they are worthy of happiness and wellness, and that there is space for them.” Jones says she wants “women of color, especially Black women, to know that they deserve to make time for themselves.” That doesn’t just mean committing to physically taking care of their bodies, but also nurturing their emotional health. “You have to show up every day and consistently express gratitude for your body and for all the other areas of your life. Start with, ‘I’m so thankful for this’ physical capability and then start to expand on that by asking, ‘what can I do to treat myself better?’ ‘What can I do to perform better?’” She also wants women to feel free to shed the “superwoman” trope (the idea of “having it all,” and doing it all on your own) and to not be afraid to ask for help. “Asking for help is a challenge a lot of us have because we feel we’re not worthy of it or feel like it’s a sign of weakness. But it is absolutely imperative. If you want to be successful, you have to ask for help.” A cause that’s newly close to Jones’ heart is promoting better brain health. She recently lost her grandfather to brain disease and hopes to host an event that will raise awareness for Alzheimer’s. On top of that, she’s continuously committed to finding new ways of making fitness accessible to everyone. “I realize that everyday when I get to speak to a large community, that someone as ‘ordinary’ or ‘minor’ as me can be a powerful leader and representative of love and purpose,” Jones says. “I prove that women like me can add value, bring culture to this industry, and are more than worthy of respect, equity, celebration, and support.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?
Extreme heat this summer could create energy shortfalls in California, Texas, New England and the U.S. West and Central regions, the organization responsible for North American electric reliability warned on Wednesday. California is most at risk of power shortages this summer as the state increasingly relies on intermittent energy sources like wind and solar, and as climate change causes more extreme heat events, drought and wildfires across the U.S. West. "California is at risk of energy emergencies during periods of normal peak summer demand and high risk when above-normal demand is widespread in the West," the North AmericanElectric Reliability Corp (NERC) said in its 2021 Summer Reliability Assessment.
EXCLUSIVE: As Los Angeles reels from a violent and specifically organized attack on Jewish men dining on La Brea last week, UTA has become the first talent and entertainment company to represent the Anti-Defamation League. “Amid a resurgence of extremism and hate in this country, the work of ADL has never been more important, and […]
MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies
The project was found to be an ineffective use of resources
Officers responded to the Extended Stay America hotel in Lenexa on reports of a disturbance in a hotel room.
The former wife of Jeff Bezos may quietly be changing the business of donating. It's not as easy as it sounds