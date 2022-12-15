20-year-old arrested in connection with recent daytime shooting near state line

A Tallahassee man was arrested after he allegedly shot another man from a vehicle in a rural area near the Florida-Georgia state line.

Johnny Bozman, 20, faces two felony charges: attempted homicide and discharging a weapon from a vehicle, according to court records filed Wednesday in the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida. He plans to hire his own legal representation.

Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, a man was walking toward his house on Fairbanks Ferry Road, when he was approached by two cars creeping in his direction, one behind the other.

The man and one of the first car's passengers had recently agreed over social media to fight about a girl, court records said. As the cars continued to roll, the man and the people in the first car yelled at each other. When he reached his driveway, the man turned toward both cars and yelled once more.

"You then hear four rounds of gunfire, as the shots fired towards [the man] were directly where [he] was standing prior to running into his yard," a Leon County Sheriff's deputy said, recounting surveillance video. "The shots landed near [the man's] feet ... in the video, you see dirt flying up from where the rounds landed."

Investigators soon connected the second car, a black Chevrolet Impala, to Bozman's girlfriend.

The first car was occupied by three people: two were Bozman's cousins and one was his brother.

Witnesses, including the man who was fired at, identified Bozman, who was in the second car, as the sole shooter in interviews with detectives.

On Tuesday, Bozman was interviewed by investigators. He said his cousin was supposed to meet the victim of the shooting at a field in the Fairbanks area to fight. When the man, however, walked away from his cousin's vehicle and headed in his direction, he fired "in self-defense," he told investigators.

"Then he fired two more times," the affidavit said. "[Bozman] admitted on video that he did shoot the the firearm towards [the victim]."

The gun used in the shooting was found in a wooded area off Fairbanks Ferry Road, where one of Bozman's family members told deputies it was hidden.

Bozman was booked Tuesday in the Leon County Detention Facility, where he remains without bail.

