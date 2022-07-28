20-year-old arrested in fatal Mt. Airy shooting that left one dead

An arrest has been made in the 2021 killing of a 40-year-old man in Mt. Airy, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

On the night of October 27, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 5100 block of Hawaiian Terrace.

At the scene, officials located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He has been identified as 40-year-old Mohamed Diakite.

On Wednesday, Quae'von Jones, 20, was charged in Diakite's death.

According to court documents, Jones is accused of shooting Diakite during an armed robbery.

Jones has been charged with three counts of murder, one count of aggravated murder, one count of aggravated robbery, and two counts of felonious assault.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 20-year-old arrested in 2021 fatal shooting in Mt. Airy