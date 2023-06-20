20-year-old arrested following murder of his girlfriend in Tempe

A 20-year-old was arrested on Friday after fatally shooting his girlfriend multiple times, claiming she was having a relationship with another man, according to court documents.

On June 15, at around 8:13 p.m., Tempe police responded to the 2600 block of West Broadway Road after witnesses reported seeing a man, later identified as Adrian Aguilar, exit his car in the middle of the roadway following the shooting of his 18-year-old girlfriend in the passenger seat.

The victim was confirmed dead by responding officers and authorities have yet to identify her. As officers pulled up to the scene, Aguilar took note of the marked vehicles headed for him and turned the gun on himself, firing into his chest and collapsing to the ground, court documents stated.

Crews transported Aguilar to a hospital for treatment. Due to "extraordinary circumstances," he has not been booked into jail yet.

Court documents detail how the shooting unfolded

According to court documents, Aguilar told police in their initial contact that "some gang members" had gone up to the car and fired into it while the couple was driving.

Witness accounts poked holes in this claim, and were also unsupported by physical evidence from the scene.

When Aguilar learned this in a post-miranda interview, he then told investigators that he had shot his girlfriend.

Court documents state that Aguilar said he and the victim had been together for about three months, adding that "he cared a great deal and even loved" her.

On the day of the incident, the pair had gotten off of work at around 1 p.m. and headed to a pool party in Tempe, staying until 5:30 p.m., according to documents.

Aguilar told investigators that while at the party, he had taken about four shots and snorted a gram of cocaine prior to leaving, documents stated.

When the couple left, Aguilar planned to take his girlfriend home, and as he drove, he noticed she was receiving text messages from another guy asking her to hang out, which made him upset.

Aguilar began to interrogate the victim, believing she had been in a relationship with the other man, which she denied.

According to court documents, this too upset Aguilar, saying he felt she had wasted his time. As Aguilar continued his questioning, he eventually told her that if she did not admit it, he would shoot her.

Still not believing the victim, Aguilar shot her once in the leg near Rural and Broadway roads, and continued driving. Aguilar told investigators that when they arrived in the area of Roosevelt and Broadway roads, he shot her again in the leg.

Court documents state that Aguilar said she began to cry and asked him to stop, but Aguilar kept on driving, shooting her in different locations around the Phoenix area, including once near her home.

Aguilar said he then turned the car around and headed back toward Tempe, when the victim tried to grab the gun from him. As the two fought for control of the weapon, the car went into a curb, "disabling" it, according to court documents.

This is when Aguilar exited the vehicle and shot the victim "multiple times," before turning the gun on himself as police arrived. Aguilar said she had stopped moving after, and he believed she was dead.

Following Aguilar's transport to the hospital, he was placed under arrest on June 16 at around 12:30 a.m. on one count of premeditated first-degree murder but was unable to be seen for his initial appearance due to "extraordinary circumstances."

It is unclear if Aguilar remains hospitalized, as the Arizona Republic reached out to Tempe Police but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

According to court documents, Aguilar is believed to be a possible flight risk, as investigators have reason to believe "the offense could involve a penalty of death at the conclusion of a prosecution."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 20-year-old arrested after killing girlfriend in tempe