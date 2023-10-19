20-year-old arrested for making threats to Iredell-Statesville schools
A man from Mooresville was arrested on Thursday for making threats to multiple schools in Iredell County.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said several School Resource Officers received threats of violence to the following schools on Wednesday:
West Iredell High School
Lake Norman High School
The Brawley School
Lakeshore Middle School
After a quick investigation, officials determined the threats were sent by Christopher Enrique Avelar.
READ MORE: Hoax leads to lockdown at Ardrey Kell High School, police say
Early Thursday morning, Avelar was taken into custody.
(WATCH: Lancaster County School District announces new superintendent)