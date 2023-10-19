20-year-old arrested for making threats to Iredell-Statesville schools

A man from Mooresville was arrested on Thursday for making threats to multiple schools in Iredell County.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said several School Resource Officers received threats of violence to the following schools on Wednesday:

West Iredell High School

Lake Norman High School

The Brawley School

Lakeshore Middle School

After a quick investigation, officials determined the threats were sent by Christopher Enrique Avelar.

Early Thursday morning, Avelar was taken into custody.

