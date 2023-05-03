20-year-old arrested after multi-county police chase

A multi-county police chase ended in a Columbia County crash early Wednesday.

Alexander Maddox Fields, 20, is charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control devices and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to jail records.

On Tuesday, a 33-year-old Martinez man reported his black 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche stolen from his work, according to an incident report from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday morning, a Richmond County deputy saw the truck and a pursuit ensued, according to the report. The pursuit ended in Columbia County when the driver, Fields, crashed at the end of Mullikin Road.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Driver arrested after multi-county police chase