20-year-old arrested for murder, allegedly shooting husband, wife in Chowchilla, cops say

A 20-year-old man accused of murder after shooting at a husband and wife last month was arrested Tuesday in Madera, according to the Chowchilla Police Department.

Nathan Gonzales was booked for murder and attempted murdered charges after 25-year-old Jose Rodriguez was fatally shot, and his wife shot in her leg on Nov. 28, according to a Facebook post by the Chowchilla Police Department.

Officers arrived to the scene in Chowchilla at approximately 3:21 p.m. and located a man shot in his torso and a woman wounded in her leg in the 900 block of Riverside Avenue. The couple was found in the front yard of a Chowchilla residence.

Both victims were transported to Community Regional Medical Center. The man died of his injuries at the hospital, according to authorities.

During the investigation, Chowchilla detectives gathered information and narrowed down the possible locations where Gonzales might’ve been staying, including in Madera.

Gonzalez was taken in without incident Tuesday when Madera Police officers made a vehicle stop.