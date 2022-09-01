20-year-old arrested for shooting woman who asked him to stop firing gun, SC cops say

A 20-year-old South Carolina man is in jail for shooting a woman after she asked him to stop firing his rifle toward her property, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman is in critical but stable condition at a hospital in Columbia, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Kameron Wolfe was arrested Wednesday, when he was charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm at or into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Sumter County court records show.

On Tuesday night, the Wedgefield resident was at a relative’s home on South Saint Pauls Church Road firing rounds from his personal rifle in the rear of the property, according to the release.

The woman, who lives in the neighborhood, went to the home and told Wolfe he was shooting directly toward her home and that he needed to stop shooting, the sheriff’s office said. The woman then went home and after getting out of her vehicle, more shots were fired, and she was struck causing “a significant life-threatening injury,” according to the release.

Deputies who responded to reports of a shooting found the woman in her yard “with a severe gunshot wound to her lower back,” the sheriff’s office said. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was stabilized before being transferred to the hospital in Columbia, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said a witness was with the woman and told deputies several shots were fired from Wolfe’s direction after the victim arrived at her home.

During a search, the gun was recovered and Wolfe was taken into custody at the scene, according to the release.

Wolfe was being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center while waiting for a bond hearing scheduled for Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

Wolfe is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 7, judicial records show.