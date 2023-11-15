20-year-old out on bond for murder in Harris Co. now behind bars in Kerr County for another crime

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Camryon Jevon Cagan was supposed to appear in a Harris County courtroom on Tuesday for his murder charge. But that didn't happen because he's 258 miles away in a jail cell in Kerr County.

According to his family members, 48-year-old Kevin Adams was their rock.

"It's a struggle working every day, thinking I want to call my brother. I can't call him," said Kevin's sister Leoma Adams.

"To make matters worse, we lost his mom, her mom, her dad, now Kevin," said Rachael Thomas Kevin's cousin. "It's hard to deal with this. Our family is torn."

Kevin was shot to death October 3, 2022.

Deputies say Cagan killed Kevin during a confrontation at Kevin's home in Crosby.

Three days after the murder, Cagan walked out of jail after posting a $150,000 bond.

"He's been out of jail living his life, but Kevin's family is still out here a year later hurting and in pain," his sister said.

"He was supposed to be on a GPS monitoring device, but he was tampering with it, which is on the court documents," Thomas said.

"October 24, one day after all the GPS violations started coming in, he's in Kerrville, Kerr County," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "He and a cohort decide to rob somebody that's working on an ATM machine."

Kevin's sister and cousin say they're not surprised Cagan is back behind bars.

"No, because he was arrested before Kevin's murder, for a gun charge," said Thomas.

"The court system needs to change," said Kevin's sister. "They need to stop letting them out. If they kill somebody, they assault somebody, they don't need to be out."