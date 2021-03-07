20-Year-Old Bowling Green Sophomore on Life Support After ‘Deathly’ Hazing Incident

Allison Quinn
·3 min read
via YouTube/WTOL 11
via YouTube/WTOL 11

A 20-year-old sophomore at Bowling Green State University is fighting for his life after being found in “dire” condition following a fraternity hazing incident. Stone Foltz was rushed to a hospital early Friday after he was found by his roommates following what one fellow student described as a “deathly” and “crazy” alcohol-related hazing event.

Just over 24 hours later, Foltz’s family has found itself facing the unthinkable: beginning the process to donate his organs.

“Please have respect, be considerate and passionate. Please don’t post comments on details of what you heard. Stone is still with us for the time as we go thru the process to donate his organs. Hug your children and tell them everyday how much you love them,” read a statement from Foltz’s mother, shared with local media by an attorney for the family.

The 20-year-old had attended an off-campus event for the BGSU chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity on Thursday night where pledges were pressured to drink “copious” amounts of alcohol, according to Sean Alto, the attorney for the family.

A Bowling Green student who spoke to news outlet WTOL 11 on the condition of anonymity said pledges were told to drink “a handle of any alcohol” given to them and “finish the whole thing in the time we’re there before we leave.”

A handle of alcohol contains nearly 40 shots.

“It’s crazy to me that they can allow this deathly and neglectful drinking to go on. I think it’s incredible to me that they try to hide themselves behind this organization,” the student said.

The university said it was aware of the “alleged hazing activity involving alcohol consumption” at an off-campus event and has “placed this fraternity on interim suspension as we work with local law enforcement.”

The fraternity has issued a statement saying it is “horrified and outraged” by the hazing incident.

“The fraternity has a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activity, substance abuse, bullying, and hazing of any kind. Let us reiterate in the strongest terms: We refuse to defend or condone any behavior that creates dangerous environments or situations for our members or the larger campus community at any of our 200+ chapters in the United States and abroad,” the statement said.

The fraternity said it is cooperating with an investigation and has suspended the chapter involved in the incident. Bowling Green police confirmed that an investigation was underway but gave no further details.

Foltz graduated from Buckeye Valley High School in Ohio in 2019 and was said to be active in various sports.

Tragically, he has wound up on life support just a few months after a law meant to crack down on hazing slowed to a halt in the Ohio Senate.

“It happens year after year after year. It’s been going on for a long time, and these young men in these fraternities who are given the reins to power, they just don’t seem to get what they’re doing is wrong,” Alto was quoted saying by WTOL 11. “It causes serious, catastrophic, life-altering harm and death. And they just don’t seem to get it. And, you know, one of the things that I'm hopeful for is that this year, the Ohio legislators (could) pass Collin’s Law, which was introduced last year but didn’t make it.”

As for Foltz’s family, Alto said that “they’re focused on their son right now. I expect they’re going to take it hour by hour, day by day.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Family donating student’s organs after fraternity hazing in Ohio, attorney says

    The fraternity was suspended following the off-campus event.

  • Ohio college student's organs to be donated after alleged hazing incident

    Stone Foltz, 20, a sophomore at Bowling Green State University and member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, was allegedly hazed in an alcohol-related initiation event.

  • Prosecutor seeks life sentences for two Americans accused of killing an Italian police officer while on vacation in Rome

    The teens were confronted by police officers after a botched drug deal, but they have said they did not realize the men were police.

  • ‘I will not step one foot out of line’: 18-year-old charged in Capitol riot begs for release

    He’s the youngest of the hundreds accused of joining in on the Capitol riots

  • Meghan discusses her mental health during tabloid attacks

    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, tells Oprah Winfrey in an exclusive interview on CBS about her struggles with mental health while being attacked by U.K. tabloids. See more here.

  • Rochester police criticized by accountability board after a Black mom was pepper-sprayed in front of her 3-year-old child

    Body camera footage from the woman's arrest on February 22 raised concerns as the latest incident involving the Rochester Police Department.

  • This Wildly Popular Engagement Ring Trend Is Cooling Off

    Prepare to be shocked.

  • Rita Wilson Reflects on Contracting COVID-19 One Year Ago in Heartfelt Instagram Post

    Rita Wilson marked the one-year anniversary of her and husband Tom Hanks’ COVID-19 diagnoses with a reflective Instagram post. “One year ago today I was playing the Sydney Opera House @sydneyoperahouse, the next day started feeling very tired and achy, two days later hospitalized with Covid 19,” Wilson wrote. “I want to take a moment […]

  • Italian prosecutor seeks life for US accused

    An Italian prosecutor on Saturday (March 6) demanded life sentences for two young Americans being tried on murder charges, after a policeman was killed following a botched drug deal in Rome.Finnegan Lee Elder, who was 19 at the time, has admitted to stabbing Mario Cerciello Rega in July 2019, while his friend Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, then 18, was tussling with another police officer.Under Italian law, anyone who participates even indirectly in a murder can face murder charges.The two Americans, both from California, have said they did not know that Cerciello or his partner, Andrea Varriale, were police officers, telling the court neither man had identified themselves.Varriale has denied this, testifying that they had shown them their badges.Elder and Natale-Hjorth were in Rome on holiday and tried to buy drugs from a local dealer. They have told the court they were cheated, but managed to snatch a bag off an intermediary as he tried to get away.They agreed to meet the dealer again to get their money back in exchange for the bag, but instead the two policemen showed up. Lawyers for Elder and Natale-Hjorth have yet to present their defense. A verdict is expected in April.

  • Italian prosecutor seeks life sentences for U.S. students accused of killing policeman

    An Italian prosecutor on Saturday demanded life sentences for two young Americans being tried on murder charges after a policeman was killed following a botched drugs sale in Rome. Finnegan Lee Elder, who was 19 at the time, has admitted to stabbing Mario Cerciello Rega in the early hours of July 26, 2019, while his friend Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, then 18, was tussling with another police officer. Under Italian law, anyone who participates even indirectly in a murder can face murder charges.

  • Nurses prepare to strike in Worcester

    Hundreds of nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester are planning to strike today.

  • Senate Passes $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill

    The American Rescue Plan includes $1,400 direct payments, $300 weekly unemployment benefits until September and hundreds of billions of dollars in aid.

  • Prince Harry's Theory on Why the Royal Family Rejected Meghan Markle & Princess Diana Is So Sad

    Prince Harry has spoken before about his fears of history repeating itself — that is, of the negative media attention around wife Meghan Markle echoing the same tragic trajectory it took with mother Princess Diana, who was hounded by the media for all of her post-royal life and ultimately died in a car crash in […]

  • Black middle school student forced to drink urine in bullying incident, mother says

    The Plano Independent School District in Texas and the local police department are investigating the allegations.

  • Dublin street performer shocks crowd with her exceptional talent

    Allie Sherlock wows a local crowd in Dublin with her cover of 'Let Her Go' by Passenger. Someone get this woman a record deal!

  • Tunisia's debt-laden public firms edge toward ruin

    Tunisia's state-owned firms are in dire straits, facing a perfect storm of debt, mismanagement, the coronavirus pandemic and a decade of political instability that could push some to bankruptcy, experts say.

  • Meeting set to help plan COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers

    A meeting will be held to help plan COVID-19 vaccinations for Massachusetts educators.

  • Report: Blinken offers plan to bolster Afghan peace process

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken is proposing a series of steps to help jumpstart Afghanistan’s stalled peace process between the government and Taliban, according to a letter from Blinken to Afghanistan’s president Ashra Ghani published Sunday by Afghanistan’s TOLONews. The letter calls for bringing the two sides together for a U.N.-facilitated conference with foreign ministers and envoys from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India and the United States “to discuss a unified approach to supporting peace in Afghanistan.”

  • Blasts in Equatorial Guinea kill at least 20 people

    At least 20 people were killed and more than 600 injured on Sunday afternoon after several explosions rocked military barracks in Bata, the largest city in Equatorial Guinea. President Teodoro Obiang Nguema said the explosions were triggered by "negligent handling of dynamite," and the impact "caused damage in almost all the houses and buildings in Bata." Later, the country's defense ministry released a statement saying a fire broke out in a weapons depot, and that caused ammunition to explode. The Associated Press reports that roofs were ripped off of some houses near the blast zone, and streets are filled with debris. The government is asking for volunteer health workers to assist with patients at overcrowded hospitals, as well as people to donate blood. More stories from theweek.com7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyBritain's tabloids, vilified by Harry and Meghan, are all agog over the 'devastating' Oprah interviewJohn Oliver explains why the U.S. unemployment safety net is so broken, citing Florida and Elmo

  • Michigan State basketball: Here's who Spartans will face in Big Ten tournament

    Michigan State basketball won't know its Big Ten tournament opponent until the end of the Maryland/Penn State game on Sunday night.