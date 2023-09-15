20-year-old Bradenton man shoots 2 people during bar fight, deputies say

A 20-year-old Bradenton man has been charged with attempted murder after he opened fire inside a bar on Tuesday.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Oneco Rose Bar on 103 Cortez Road at 9:47 p.m. after a man started shooting. Devin Waiters, 20, had fled the scene after shooting two customers, sheriff’s officials said. They were injured but had non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said a fight broke out between Waiters and another customer before Waiters fired multiple gunshots in the direction of that customer. An unrelated customer was struck twice.

Waiters was arrested for outstanding warrants that night, and after further investigation, he was charged with attempted murder.

