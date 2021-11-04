20-year-old calls 911 about break-in — then is found slain in his home, Texas cops say

After calling 911 about a home invasion, a 20-year-old was found dead in his home in Houston, police said .

On the evening of Nov. 3, Francisco Orozco was alone at his family’s home in the northeast side of Houston when he noticed a man attempting to break in, police said in a statement.

The 20-year-old called the police and his brother. Deputies responded to the scene after Orozco’s 11:25 p.m. call and found signs of a break-in at the residence. Police said they were unable to contact him again.

Minutes later, Orozco’s brother arrived and told the police his brother had also contacted him, according to the statement.

When deputies entered the home, they found Orozco shot to death, police said.

The killing is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit. Police advise anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.