20-year-old charged in officer-involved shooting granted bail, pending mental evaluation

Aug. 11—An Aiken County man charged in an officer-involved shooting was granted bail, pending a mental evaluation.

Chaney Asad Jones, 20, is charged with attempted murder and pointing and presenting firearms at a person in connection with the shooting.

On May 25, Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an active disturbance complaint in Ridge Spring.

The 911 caller notified dispatch that the suspect was armed with a gun, according to a May 26 news release from the sheriff's office. When deputies arrived on the scene, they "gave verbal commands to drop the weapon," according to the release.

The release stated that the suspect pointed his weapon toward deputies who responded by firing their weapons.

During Tuesday's bond hearing, the defense said Jones "wanted the cops to kill him," and he could be heard on body cameras saying something along those lines during the incident.

They also noted that Jones attempted to commit suicide in 2017 and wrote two suicide notes on the day of the shooting.

Jones suffers from dystonia and bipolar depression and has received medical treatment and medication while in jail.

"I won't do this again," Jones pleaded to Judge Clifton Newman during the hearing.

According to a news release issued by SLED, the suspect "discharged a firearm toward law enforcement." The Aiken County Sheriff's Office released a similar statement a few days later, stating that "during the incident, the suspect discharged a firearm toward law enforcement."

Shots fired by the suspect were not mentioned in the original May 26 news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

When officers returned fire, Jones was struck once in his lower torso. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury.

The two responding deputies involved in the investigation were Lt. Jonathon Clough and Deputy Agnieska Ferrell. Clough has been employed by the sheriff's office since April 2001, and Ferrell has been employed by the sheriff's office since March 2015.

Both deputies were placed on temporary administrative leave after the incident. As of Aug. 10, both deputies are "back to full duty," according to Capt. Eric Abdullah with the sheriff's office.